‘The Chosen’ star Luke Dimyan recalls breaking down while filming Judas’ final scene

Luke Dimyan recalls the emotional experience of filming Judas Iscariot's final scene in 'The Chosen' Season 6

Luke Dimyan's journey as Judas Iscariot on 'The Chosen' has reached its devastating end, and the actor says filming the character’s final scene left him in tears. Judas’ death follows his betrayal of Jesus, but the episode is less about the act itself than the crushing realization of what he has done. Dimyan and creator Dallas Jenkins have both described the emotionally difficult day behind the scenes.

Dimyan has portrayed Judas since the early seasons of the biblical drama, giving the disciple a more conflicted identity than the traditional image of a simple betrayer. In 'The Chosen' Season 5, Judas identifies Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, to the authorities in exchange for 30 pieces of silver. Season 6 follows the consequences as Jesus is arrested and sentenced to death.

Luke Dimyan from the sets of 'The Chosen' (Image Source: YouTube | @The Chosen)

In Episode 4, Judas tries to return the money after admitting that he has "betrayed innocent blood." He tells the religious authorities, "I want no part of this," but they refuse to take the silver back. Unable to escape the weight of his decision, Judas reaches a tragic end. Series creator Dallas Jenkins described the character's downfall as "a cautionary tale for all of us." He explained that Judas acted according to his own expectations, only to discover that the consequences were nothing like what he had imagined.

"No one makes a decision hoping that it goes wrong. No one makes a decision believing that they're the villain," Jenkins said. "They believe that what they're doing is justified. Then the reality of it hits."

Judas' death was actually the first scene Dimyan filmed after arriving in Utah. With rain expected, the production brought him to the set earlier than planned. The actor began listening to music and reflecting on his years with the cast before getting into costume. He recalled that even his colleagues in hair and makeup were overcome with emotion. "We didn't say a word," Dimyan said. "They were weeping, and I was weeping."

Luke Dimyan from the sets of 'The Chosen' (Image Source: YouTube | The Chosen)

As reported by USA Today, he then went to his trailer and cried, eventually messaging his sisters and other loved ones to tell them he loved them. After waiting around seven hours to film, however, he felt emotionally drained. "At that point, I realized I was empty," he recalled. "I was out of it. I had nothing."

Dimyan connected Judas' despair to the belief that he was no longer worthy of love or forgiveness. He said he approached the character through "this feeling of thinking that you're not worth saving." Jenkins also remembered the shoot as a "heavy day," explaining that the scene required careful coordination while preserving its emotional impact. After filming, both men needed time to return to their usual relationship.

'The Chosen' Season 6 streams Sundays on Prime Video. Its final two episodes are scheduled for a theatrical release on March 12, 2027, while the seventh and final season will tell the story of Jesus' resurrection.