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James Gunn debunks rumor about 'Man of Tomorrow' trailer and fans may be disappointed

James Gunn addressed a claim that the ‘Man of Tomorrow’ trailer will debut alongside ‘Dune: Part 3’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
(L) James Gunn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Superman"; (R) A still from 'Superman' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage; (R) Warner Bros.)
(L) James Gunn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Superman"; (R) A still from 'Superman' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage; (R) Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has given another update about his highly anticipated 'Man of Tomorrow.' DC fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse into the sequel, with many hoping it will arrive alongside 'Dune: Part 3.' On Threads, @nerd_talks_show claimed, "The first trailer for 'MAN OF TOMORROW' is expected to be released in mid-December and attached to 'DUNE: PART 3'. Don't expect anything from 'THE BATMAN: PART 2.'" The account credited X account @Beyondreporter1. James Gunn debunked the rumor by replying, "Expected by whom???"

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 19: James Gunn attends the "Superman" World Tour Manila stop on June 19, 2025 in Manila, Philippines. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Acayan)

This disappointed many fans, who have been eagerly waiting for a teaser. @damfgirlyyyy commented, "james hating fans being hyped once again." Gunn replied, "More like James not wanting people to be disappointed when there's no trailer in December." This reply confirms that there will be no trailer in 2026. The trailer will likely be revealed sometime in 2027, as the movie is scheduled to come out on July 9, 2027.

A still from 'Superman' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

The movie is currently in its post-production stage. 'Man of Tomorrow' wrapped up filming in August, 2026. “That’s a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow,” Gunn shared on Threads. “Truly a joyful experience, and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew.” The sequel will feature David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Adria Arjona as Maxima.

A still of John Stewart from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: HBO Max)

According to The Wrap, Aaron Pierre will also reprise his role as John Stewart from 'Lanterns' in 'Man of Tomorrow.' Xolo Maridueña has also been confirmed to play Blue Beetle in the 2027 movie. The movie will pair the archenemies together. "It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. And it’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie,” Gunn shared on The Howard Stern Show.

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