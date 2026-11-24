‘Final Destination’ fame James Wong set to direct ‘9-1-1’ episode centered on Chim with a twist

‘9-1-1’ taps ‘Final Destination’s’ James Wong to direct a thriller-inspired episode centered on Chim

'9-1-1' may have gone on hiatus, but it is still on our minds. Showrunner Tim Minear revealed that even though a third of the season's episodes have aired, fans have more to look forward to. He told Collider that, along with the highly anticipated 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reunion between Ryan Phillippe (who plays Rogue Kelly) and Jennifer Love Hewitt (who plays Maddie), the show is also planning a Chim (Kenneth Choi) focused episode. He called it "one of those episodes where the concept of the episode unifies the whole thing, that it's more focused on one character." The talented James Wong has been brought on board to direct the special episode.

A still of Chim from '9-1-1' (Image Source: ABC)

Wong is best known for bringing to life the first movie in the 'Final Destination' franchise, which is a worldwide phenomenon. His other credits include 'The X-Files' and 'American Horror Story.' "It's a concept that is familiar to the director of the episode, who is James Wong. So you can go to his IMDb page and figure that out for yourself, because we love James," Minear further shared. The director has worked in several acclaimed thriller and horror projects. It seems that the episode will have elements of this genre.

Director James Wong attends the second day of Comic-Con to promote the movie 'Final Destination 3' on July 21, 2006 in San Diego, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chad Buchanan / Contributor)

Wong is no stranger to the procedural. Across all seasons, he has directed five episodes. Also, he co-wrote an episode titled 'Ghost of a Second Chance' with his daughter Taylor Wong and Nicole Barraza Keim. He also directed this Season 7 episode. Alongside Wong's return, the season will also feature several two-parters for Athena's (Angela Bassett) story and a thriller arc. The Athena two-parter could be right after the insane cliffhanger in the fall finale that put the fan favorite's life in danger. The show will also feature an arc about Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) with his family. At one point, Harry's (Elijah M. Cooper) trauma from the volcano would also be in the spotlight. The show is set to return from hiatus on January 7, 2027, on ABC.