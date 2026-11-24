‘Daredevil’ star Deborah Ann Woll lands a major role in ‘God of War’

Deborah Ann Woll is reprising her video game role in Prime Video's live-action adaptation of 'God of War', joining a cast led by Dave Bautista

'God of War' live-action adaptation has welcomed a franchise alum. Deborah Ann Woll, who played Faye in the 2022 game 'God of War Ragnarök', will reprise the role in the Prime Video live-action version. Deborah joins a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Mandy Patinkin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Teresa Palmer, Max Parker, and Callum Vinson. Faye shares a deep connection with Kratos and Atreus. "The mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, Faye's abrupt passing sets in motion the events of 'God of War,'" according to the character's official description. "Along their journey, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her at all."

Deborah Ann Woll signs autographs during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 09, 2026 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images for ReedPop | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

In the live-action adaptation, the father and son set out to spread Faye's ashes. "'God of War' follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human," the official log line reads. To date, Faye's character has only appeared in flashbacks.

A still of Faye from 'God of War' (Image Source: Sony)

Sony seems to have big plans for the character. Alongside the live-action, Faye will also appear in 'God of War: Laufey,' the franchise's upcoming PS5 game. According to Cosmic Book, Deborah reprises Faye in that game. The game follows Faye in the Everywhen, where gods go in their afterlife. The team seems to trust the character, as this is the franchise's first mainline entry without Kratos as the lead. Deborah is not the only video game alum appearing in the live-action adaptation. Alastair Duncan, the voice behind Mimir in the games, plays him in the series.

Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ first look image (Image Source: Instagram | @godofwaronprime)

Deborah earned her breakthrough playing vampire Jessica on HBO's 'True Blood.' She became renowned worldwide due to her role as Karen Page on Netflix's 'Daredevil,' which she reprised on Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again.' Deborah is joining the production of 'God of War,' currently underway in Vancouver. Prime Video ordered two seasons, which are being shot back-to-back. An accident led to Dave Bautista replacing Ryan Hurst as Kratos, but despite the setback, the team hopes for a late 2027 release.