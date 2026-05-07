Has 'Citadel' been renewed for Season 3? Spy thriller's future in focus as Prime Video cancels spinoffs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden return as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively, in Season 2

'Citadel' Season 2, one of the most highly anticipated series, premiered on Prime Video this week. The streamer dropped all seven episodes on the same day and opened to positive reviews. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden return as slick spies, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively. The objective is once again to destroy Manticore, the rival spy agency. The final episode sees the duo race against time to save the Russian President from being assassinated during a G8 Summit. Now, just over a day after its premiere, attention has already turned to the future of the series.

A screenshot of Stanley Tucci from 'Citadel' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

However, at the time of this writing, there is no word on whether Prime Video will renew 'Citadel' for a third season. Streamers usually make a decision based on reception, viewership trajectory, and narrative. Should the latest season get a greenlight on most of these fronts, the series might see another run. The spy thriller's future has been in question since Prime Video canceled spin-offs, 'Citadel: Diana' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', after one season each. With both shows garnering mixed reviews, the decision to shelve them doesn't come as a surprise. That said, the original show has fared better and was praised for its explosive action and crisp storytelling. The first season's critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes read: "Citadel spares no expense but still feels underdeveloped, yielding a fairly fun spy caper that nonetheless creaks under the weight of its own exorbitance."

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from 'Citadel' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

In related news, Chopra shed light on Season 3 during her interview with Variety earlier this year. "We have Season 2, for sure, but the rest? I have no idea." She added, "I don’t ask. I go to work, do my job, and I leave." Chopra also quashed rumors about the second season's reshoots: "No, I don’t think there were major changes. I think we picked up where we left off in season one. But there were incredible additions, which you will see coming up. Joe Russo directed most of it himself as well. So having his expertise on the set was just great." Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the series also stars Stanley Tucci (Bernard Orlick) and Lesley Manville (Dahlia Archer) in returning roles. New faces this season include Jack Reynor as James Hutch, Matt Berry as Frank Sharpe, Merle Dandridge as Joana Malvern, and Gabriel Leone as Paolo Braga in key roles. For now, fans can catch all seven episodes of 'Citadel' Season 2 on Prime Video.