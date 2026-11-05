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Charlie Hunnam’s new thriller series ‘Criminal’ sets premiere date

Charlie Hunnam leads 'Criminal,' a crime series based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novels. Two friends raised in crime confront trouble.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Charlie Hunnam in a still from 'Criminal' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
Charlie Hunnam in a still from 'Criminal' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Prime Video has unveiled first-look images and a teaser trailer for 'Criminal,' a new crime series based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. The show brings together an interconnected world of crime stories, with Charlie Hunnam leading the cast. The series will debut in two parts. The first four episodes, titled 'Coward,' premiere January 13, 2027, followed by the next four episodes, 'Lawless,' on January 27. 'Criminal' will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The first story, 'Coward,' follows Leo Patterson, played by Hunnam, and Ricky Lawless, played by Gus Halper, two friends raised in the criminal world. Leo wants to escape their past, while Ricky hopes to follow in his father's footsteps, a legendary outlaw.

Their lives are further complicated when Ricky’s older brother Tracy, played by Luke Evans, returns from the Army, bringing their family’s troubled history back into focus. The story also draws in Greta, played by Adria Arjona, a car thief from Leo's past, and Mallory, played by Emilia Clarke, Ricky’s girlfriend, who fears the lengths he will go to in order to survive.

Adria Arjona in a still from 'Criminal' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The series promises gunfights, heists, and tragic romance as the characters confront the consequences of their choices. Part Two, 'Lawless,' shifts focus to Tracy. Two decades earlier, he chose military service over prison and left his old life behind. When Ricky gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy returns to the criminal world he escaped and confronts what it means to be a Lawless.

The series also stars Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. Recurring and guest cast members include Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei'yon, and Kyle Davis.

Emilia Clarke in a still from 'Criminal' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Brubaker and Phillips executive produce alongside Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross. Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig serve as co-executive producers. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc., Criminal adapts the graphic novels into a multi-part crime saga.

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