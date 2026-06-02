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Adria Arjona's super soldier horror-actioner 'Onslaught' gets much-awaited release update

After hits with 'Andor' and 'Pacific Rim: Uprising', Arjona headlines 'Onslaught', a horror-actioner from Adam Wingard.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Adria Arjona in a still from 'Onslaught' (Image credit: A24)
Adria Arjona in a still from 'Onslaught' (Image credit: A24)

Adria Arjona has become a familiar face in science-fiction projects. After her roles in 'Andor' and 'Pacific Rim: Uprising,' Arjona now headlines 'Onslaught,' a horror-actioner from Adam Wingard. The latest from the A24 roster will premiere September 4. The movie follows Arjona as a sniper mother living in desert trailer park as she looks to protect her family from genetically engineered super soldiers who escape from a military base. Wingard directs the film based on a script by Simon Barrett. The list of producers include Wingard, Barrett, Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Jeremy Platt, and Alexander Black. 

Adria Arjona in a still from 'Onslaught' (Image credit: A24)
Adria Arjona in a still from 'Onslaught' (Image credit: A24)

The trailer sees Arjona settling in with her daughter, shooting pumpkins and adjusting to life in a new and safe space. She also takes note of her surroundings, saying, "They’re up to something in the desert north of here. Some kind of secret base or some sh*t". A voiceover can then be heard as a series of Black Hawks fly overhead, "What you are witnessing here is a human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile. The perfect soldier." The scenes show super soldiers in balaclavas, with Rebecca Hall's character revealing, "We set out to create an ideal combatant to be deployed against the domestic populace. These men are conditioned to kill until they are stopped." What follows is Arjona settling in to snipe the soldiers as they turn rogue and kill anyone in their way. Starring alongside Arjona and Hall are Drew Starkey, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn and Alex Pereira. A24 has yet to release an official synopsis.

Rebecca Hall in a still from 'Onslaught' (Image credit: A24)
Rebecca Hall in a still from 'Onslaught' (Image credit: A24)

As for Arjona, 'Onslaught' kicks off what will be two years of marquee projects. She will next be seen in Michael B. Jordan's 'The Thomas Crown Affair' and will play Maxima in 'Superman' sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow'. There have been few major updates regarding her upcoming series 'Criminal.' The actress is best-known for Dorothy Gale in the Oz book adaptation 'Emerald City' and Bix Caleen in hit 'Star Wars' spy thriller, 'Andor'. Hall has previously worked with Wingard on 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.' Her upcoming projects include horror flick, 'A Head Full of Ghosts ' and 'Zero Protocol' — both of which are in post-production phase. She was last seen in Ryan Murphy's dark comedy FX series, 'The Beauty' starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher.

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