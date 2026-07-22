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Will Smith finds his detective partner in ‘I Play Rocky’ star as they investigate murder inside ‘Supermax’ prison

Will Smith’s upcoming thriller has landed its first major co-star. Here’s everything we know about the mystery-filled prison drama so far.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Will Smith poses for a photo; AnnaSophia Robb and Anthony Ippolito in a screengrab from ‘I Play Rocky’ trailer (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @willsmith; (R) YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)
Will Smith poses for a photo; AnnaSophia Robb and Anthony Ippolito in a screengrab from ‘I Play Rocky’ trailer (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @willsmith; (R) YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

Will Smith’s next movie is beginning to take shape, and it has already found its first major co-star. According to Deadline, AnnaSophia Robb has officially joined the cast of ‘Supermax’, an upcoming thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax. The film is being directed by David Gordon Green, while the screenplay comes from David Weil and David J. Rosen, the writing duo known for their television work on ‘Hunters’ and ‘Invasion’. Although the movie is still in its early stages, the latest casting announcement gives fans their clearest idea yet of where the story is headed. Robb will portray a young detective who teams up with Smith’s character on a high-risk investigation. The pair are sent inside a supermax prison to solve a mysterious murder, placing them in an environment filled with some of the most dangerous criminals imaginable.

While plot details remain under wraps, the murder investigation appears to be the thriller’s main focus. Earlier in May, Deadline had revealed that Amazon MGM Studios was closing a deal with Miramax to secure worldwide distribution rights for ‘Supermax’. Once completed, the film will stream on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories after its release. Even with the project moving ahead, audiences should not expect to see it anytime soon. The production is still in early development, meaning there is currently no filming schedule or release date.

Casting announcements are only beginning to arrive, and more information about the supporting cast is expected over the coming months as development continues. Behind the scenes, the movie brings together several well-known producers. Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company are producing alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach for Westbrook. The producing team also includes a long list of executive producers. Weil and Rosen will also serve in that role alongside associate producer Natalie Laine Williams. Miramax executives Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, Thom Zadra and Spencer Ela are also attached as executive producers.

AnnaSophia Robb in a screengrab from ‘I Play Rocky’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)
AnnaSophia Robb in a screengrab from ‘I Play Rocky’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

For AnnaSophia Robb, the casting comes during one of the busiest periods of her career. She already has another Amazon MGM project lined up, starring in Peter Farrelly’s upcoming biographical drama ‘I Play Rocky’. The film tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sylvester Stallone’s iconic 1976 classic ‘Rocky’ came to life. Interest in ‘I Play Rocky’ has been building since its trailer debuted last week. Robb stars as Sasha Czack in the film, which is already drawing early awards-season chatter ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. ‘I Play Rocky’ opens in select theaters on November 6 before expanding nationwide later that month.

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