MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Prime Video's 'RoboCop' series finds its leading man in 'Downton Abbey' star

On the big screen, Peter Weller originally played the titular character in the 1987 movie
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from 'RoboCop' (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Studios)
A still from 'RoboCop' (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Studios)

Amazon Prime Video has several interesting projects in the pipeline, but few are as highly anticipated as its take on 'RoboCop.' To date, the American cyberpunk action media franchise has spawned four movies with varying levels of success. Since the character first came into the spotlight back in 1987, its popularity has reached new heights. In 2023, Deadline reported that Prime Video, which had recently purchased MGM, was developing a small-screen adaptation based on the beloved cop. The news excited fans, as they would be able to experience the character like never before. Now the streamer has gone one step further and cast Dan Stevens in the iconic role, according to Deadline

Dan Stevens posing for the camera
Dan Stevens posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @thatdanstevens)

Dan Stevens is an established actor in the industry who made waves after playing Matthew Crawley in 'Downton Abbey.' The actor also garnered critical acclaim for his role in the FX psychological thriller series 'Legion.' His film credits include popular projects like 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,' and 'Beauty and the Beast.' Stevens will next appear as a series regular in the upcoming season of the hit show 'Dexter: Resurrection.' His take on 'RoboCop' already has fans very excited.

Dan Stevens will be the fifth actor to play RoboCop. On the big screen, Peter Weller originally played the character in the 1987 movie and reprised the part in its two sequels. Joel Kinnaman took on the part in the 2014 reboot. Richard Eden and Page Fletcher starred as the character in two small-screen adaptations. The character's popularity gave rise to an entire franchise comprising several video games and comic books. 

A still from 'RoboCop 3'
A still from 'RoboCop 3' (Image Source: 20th Century Studios)

The small-screen adaptation of the action franchise was greenlit back in July. The streamer ordered eight episodes of the show, and an official logline was also released.  “A giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer (Stevens),” it read. Peter Ocko has been tapped as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Michael Miner and Ed Neumeier, who created the 1987 movie, are on board as executive producers. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are serving as EPs through Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone from Blumhouse Atomic Monster is billed as co-executive producer and is also in charge of the project. Amazon MGM Studios is producing the venture.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Tom Selleck to return to screens after ‘Blue Bloods’ with new Apple TV comedy
TV

Tom Selleck to return to screens after ‘Blue Bloods’ with new Apple TV comedy

An upcoming Apple TV series will feature Tom Selleck alongside Elizabeth Banks
7 minutes ago
Why was Jack arrested? 'Reacher' Season 4 Episode 5 ending explained as flash drive reveals mysterious photo
TV

Why was Jack arrested? 'Reacher' Season 4 Episode 5 ending explained as flash drive reveals mysterious photo

Jack walks into a trap set by Lila and becomes a suspect in the recent episode of 'Reacher'
33 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner had to ‘go to the desert’ after ‘West Wing’ rejection
TV

Jennifer Garner had to ‘go to the desert’ after ‘West Wing’ rejection

Jennifer Garner was most recently seen in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' and 'The Five-Star Weekend'
1 hour ago
‘Lioness’ Season 4 gets surprising update after accidental leak
MORGAN FREEMAN

‘Lioness’ Season 4 gets surprising update after accidental leak

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 stars Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and more in pivotal roles
2 hours ago
'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 welcomes back beloved OG character
NCIS

'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 welcomes back beloved OG character

'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 will feature an OG character and reveal more about his bond with Gibbs
5 hours ago
‘NCIS’ Season 24 brings back fan-favorite as first look teases Tony DiNozzo’s return
NCIS

‘NCIS’ Season 24 brings back fan-favorite as first look teases Tony DiNozzo’s return

The much-loved Tony DiNozzo was seen in last year's spinoff, 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
7 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building' sets Season 6 release date with first look at London setting
TV

'Only Murders in the Building' sets Season 6 release date with first look at London setting

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 arrives soon in a London setting, with first-look images teasing a major new mystery.
14 hours ago
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 sets release date as new teaser previews Russell family fallout
FALLOUT (2024)

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 sets release date as new teaser previews Russell family fallout

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 has set its release date, with a new teaser hinting at fresh challenges and shifting fortunes for high society.
15 hours ago
‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 adds ‘Percy Jackson’ star after Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie
TV

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 adds ‘Percy Jackson’ star after Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is expanding its cast with two new faces joining the acclaimed hockey romance ahead of its 2027 return.
16 hours ago
‘Lanterns’ Episode 2 hid a clever DC Comics Easter egg we're sure you missed
TV

‘Lanterns’ Episode 2 hid a clever DC Comics Easter egg we're sure you missed

Hal Jordan’s unusual password connects HBO’s detective drama to one of the Green Lantern Corps’ strangest members.
19 hours ago