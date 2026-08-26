Prime Video's 'RoboCop' series finds its leading man in 'Downton Abbey' star

On the big screen, Peter Weller originally played the titular character in the 1987 movie

Amazon Prime Video has several interesting projects in the pipeline, but few are as highly anticipated as its take on 'RoboCop.' To date, the American cyberpunk action media franchise has spawned four movies with varying levels of success. Since the character first came into the spotlight back in 1987, its popularity has reached new heights. In 2023, Deadline reported that Prime Video, which had recently purchased MGM, was developing a small-screen adaptation based on the beloved cop. The news excited fans, as they would be able to experience the character like never before. Now the streamer has gone one step further and cast Dan Stevens in the iconic role, according to Deadline.

Dan Stevens posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @thatdanstevens)

Dan Stevens is an established actor in the industry who made waves after playing Matthew Crawley in 'Downton Abbey.' The actor also garnered critical acclaim for his role in the FX psychological thriller series 'Legion.' His film credits include popular projects like 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,' and 'Beauty and the Beast.' Stevens will next appear as a series regular in the upcoming season of the hit show 'Dexter: Resurrection.' His take on 'RoboCop' already has fans very excited.

Dan Stevens will be the fifth actor to play RoboCop. On the big screen, Peter Weller originally played the character in the 1987 movie and reprised the part in its two sequels. Joel Kinnaman took on the part in the 2014 reboot. Richard Eden and Page Fletcher starred as the character in two small-screen adaptations. The character's popularity gave rise to an entire franchise comprising several video games and comic books.

A still from 'RoboCop 3' (Image Source: 20th Century Studios)

The small-screen adaptation of the action franchise was greenlit back in July. The streamer ordered eight episodes of the show, and an official logline was also released. “A giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer (Stevens),” it read. Peter Ocko has been tapped as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Michael Miner and Ed Neumeier, who created the 1987 movie, are on board as executive producers. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are serving as EPs through Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone from Blumhouse Atomic Monster is billed as co-executive producer and is also in charge of the project. Amazon MGM Studios is producing the venture.