Charlie Hunnam teases bold new take on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spinoff: ‘Coming together after...’

Charlie Hunnam reveals the 'Sons of Anarchy' universe is set to return with a new story that brings familiar faces together in an unexpected way.

Charlie Hunnam has revealed more about the upcoming ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spinoff, 'Legends.' The actor confirmed that the project will not continue the original series as a traditional Season 8. However, the story brings the former cast members together at a fan convention more than a decade after the original series ended. “All I can say is that it’s definitely not season eight of ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ It’s the same group of actors, but we are all playing ourselves, going on a mad adventure, and coming together after 10 years apart, although maintaining deep friendship in that time," Hunnam said.

Charlie Hunnam, Jacob Vargas, Niko Nicotera, and Rusty Coones in a still from 'Sons of Anarchy' (Image Source: FX Networks)

The project takes a meta approach by having the actors portray fictionalized versions of themselves. The story then puts them up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they faced in the original series. The official premise describes a “fractured brotherhood” as the performers face a real danger that proves more serious than anything they experienced while making the original series.

Hunnam said the idea came from his desire to work with his former co-stars again. He developed the concept after having several dreams about the group reuniting. “It was an idea that I had; an opportunity to bring that group of people that I absolutely love together.”

Screenshot of Taylor Sheridan from 'Sons of Anarchy' (Image Source: Sons of Anarchy | FX Network)

He continues saying, “Really, born out of me having several dreams over a period of time about us all being back together. Obviously, something in my subconscious was yearning for that experience - to have another creative process with that group of people that I loved.” Hunnam then wrote a story that could bring everyone together again.

“So I wrote something that would allow that to happen. So here we go!” The project has already brought back several major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ actors. Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi have joined Hunnam.

Charlie Hunnam in a still from 'Sons of Anarchy' (Image Source: FX Networks)

The returning performers played Clay Morrow, Gemma Teller Morrow, Tara Knowles, Bobby Munson, Chibs Telford, Tig Trager, and Juice Ortiz in the original series. More cast announcements could follow as production develops. ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter will not work on the spinoff. He has still given the project his blessing and praised what he has seen.

The new series follows a growing tradition of television projects that feature real actors playing versions of themselves. ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ previously used a similar concept with ‘BH90210.’ The story begins with a reunion between longtime friends before a real-world threat pushes their relationship into unfamiliar territory.