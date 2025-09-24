‘Peaky Blinders’ star confirms working on Taylor Sheridan’s ‘F.A.S.T.’ as he drops one major spoiler

Sam Claflin shared what he could about Taylor Sheridan’s action epic ‘F.A.S.T.,’ but still managed to leave fans hungry for more details

Taylor Sheridan is building out his cinematic empire once again! And this time, he’s bringing ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star Sam Claflin along for the ride. The actor has confirmed he will appear in Sheridan’s next feature film. It’s the high-octane action thriller ‘F.A.S.T.,’ which is currently in production. Claflin talked about his casting while doing press for his own upcoming thriller ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ set to hit theaters on Friday, September 26. During his sit-down with CBR’s Grae Drake, the British star couldn’t help but hint at what awaits him in Sheridan’s latest project, even if he was careful not to spoil too much.

Gesturing to his freshly grown mullet, Claflin laughed, saying, “I’ve got a very similar haircut.” But beyond that, he stayed tight-lipped. “I can't say anything about it. Unfortunately, all I'm saying is, I'm having the time of my life, and [I'm] really enjoying exploring the character that I'm playing. It's sort of very different to things I've done before.” Claflin admitted. He continued, “You know, it's sort of, yeah, I can't, I can't spill the beans, because I don't think there's, I think it's very limited information out there at the moment, but for me, it's sort of a dream come true.” When pressed for details, Claflin emphasized the scope and energy of the production.

“Filming in New York with a great cast on great writing is just the dream as an actor. So yeah, I'm very, very happy to be here, and I can't wait to talk about it,” he expressed. Sheridan announced 'F.A.S.T.' in May 2025, making headlines as his long-awaited return to feature filmmaking. Over the past several years, Sheridan has been almost entirely focused on television, building a media juggernaut at Paramount with ‘Yellowstone’ and its hit prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923.’ But 'F.A.S.T.' marks his shift back to the big screen, a move many fans of his early films (‘Sicario,’ ‘Hell or High Water,’ ‘Wind River’) have been eager to see.

The film will follow a decorated special forces commando who finds himself adrift after returning home to the United States. Down on his luck, he is unexpectedly tapped by the DEA to assemble and lead a covert strike team targeting powerful drug cartels operating under CIA protection in his hometown. Leading the cast is Brandon Sklenar, a Sheridan alum who played a key role in ‘1923.’ He takes on the central role of the ex-commando tasked with walking the dangerous line between government duty and personal survival.

Claflin will join him in a key supporting capacity, alongside an ensemble stacked with talent: Juliana Canfield, LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, and Trevante Rhodes. Behind the camera, Sheridan has entrusted directing duties to Ben Richardson, who worked closely with him on ‘1923.’ Richardson directed nearly every episode of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, and ‘F.A.S.T.’ will mark his debut as a feature filmmaker. Production officially began in late August and is currently moving forward on schedule. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures has already claimed an April 23, 2027 release date.