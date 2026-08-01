Taylor Sheridan returns to acting in ‘Lioness’ Season 3 and it’s more than a cameo

Taylor Sheridan won’t just be writing and producing ‘Lioness’ Season 3; a co-star says his performance is worth watching

Taylor Sheridan is best known these days for building one of television’s biggest franchises, but this time he is doing more than calling the shots behind the scenes. The writer and producer is making another on-screen appearance in ‘Lioness’ Season 3. The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter through comments from cast member Thad Luckinbill, who teased Sheridan’s return without giving away too much about his character or the story. Luckinbill, who plays CIA paramilitary officer Kyle McManus, confirmed that Sheridan has a proper role this season rather than a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance. “He’s involved. I mean, he has a role, which is great. And the show’s better for it when he plays a role,” Luckinbill revealed. “He’s a great character, and he kills it. So, I love when he comes in and plays with us.”

Zoe Saldaña and Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Lioness' Season 2 Episode 1 (Image Source: Paramount+)

While the actor kept story details tightly under wraps, he did reveal one interesting detail. Sheridan and Luckinbill actually share scenes during the new season. He previously appeared during Season 2 as CIA officer Cody Spears in a brief cameo. There has been no confirmation on whether he will return as Cody or take on a different role. But chances are he will be back in the same role. Paramount+ has also remained quiet about how much screen time he will receive, so fans will have to watch the new episodes to discover how large his part really is.

Sheridan’s return to acting may surprise viewers who mainly know him as the creative force behind ‘Yellowstone’, ‘Lioness’, ‘Landman’, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘Tulsa King’, and the growing list of connected projects. Still, acting is not anything new for him. Long before becoming one of Hollywood’s most successful television producers, Sheridan built a career in front of the camera. He appeared in popular series such as ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Veronica Mars’, while later taking acting roles in ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’. So, stepping back into a character is not exactly unfamiliar territory. It is more like dusting off an old pair of boots. Luckinbill also shared what it’s like working with Sheridan.

Taylor Sheridan as Travis Wheatly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Yellowstone)

The two actors previously worked together in the 2018 military drama ‘12 Strong’, giving Luckinbill a front-row seat to Sheridan’s approach both as a performer and as a creator. “He’s so real. Whether he’s an actor, writer, director or a producer, he’s still the same guy,” Luckinbill said. “He’s gonna give you the same opinions, and he cares the same about the product. So it doesn’t really change. He is who he is and you get it. He’s full access.” His comments hint that the creator won’t simply be passing through for a quick cameo. His role appears to have enough substance to leave an impression, though viewers will have to judge that for themselves once the season begins. Fortunately, the wait is almost over. ‘Lioness’ Season 3 premieres on Sunday, August 2, exclusively on Paramount+. After the debut, new episodes will arrive every Sunday, with the eight-episode season scheduled to wrap up on September 20.