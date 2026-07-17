‘Mortal Kombat II’ gets HBO Max streaming date and it’s sooner than you think

The sequel follows Earthrealm’s fighters as they face Shao Kahn in a battle that could decide the fate of their world.

‘Mortal Kombat II’ is heading to HBO Max in July, giving fans a chance to watch the action-packed sequel from home after its strong theatrical run. The film grossed $129 million worldwide after its theatrical release and picks up where the 2021 adaptation left off, following Earthrealm’s fighters as they gear up for a brutal showdown against the forces of Outworld. Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max on July 24, before moving to HBO on July 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Director Simon McQuoid returns to expand the story, bringing in one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban. Cage is a flashy martial arts movie star who gets pulled into the fight by Raiden and Sonya Blade. Together, they face off against the ruthless Shao Kahn, whose invasion threatens everything they’re trying to protect. The story also gives more spotlight to Kitana, an Edenian princess who becomes a key ally in the battle.

The cast mixes familiar faces with newcomers. Lewis Tan returns as Cole Young, alongside Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Josh Lawson (Kano), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Max Huang (Kung Lao), and Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero). New additions include Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, and CJ Bloomfield as Baraka. The script comes from Jeremy Slater, based on the iconic video game series of the same name, created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Producing the film are Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, and McQuoid.

A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

Alongside the standard version, HBO Max will also release an American Sign Language version of ‘Mortal Kombat II’ on July 24. This version is performed by ASL interpreter Justin Perez and directed by Rosa Lee Timm. The ASL version uses Visual Vernacular, a dynamic storytelling style that blends ASL with expressive movement and facial expressions to bring the film’s intense action to life in a new way. With a bigger cast, higher stakes, and more ways to watch, ‘Mortal Kombat II’ is shaping up to be a must-watch when it lands on HBO Max this July.