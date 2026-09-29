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35-year-old ‘finance bro’ stuns ‘The Voice’ coaches with lightning-fast 4-chair turn

Cade Mower performed ‘Something in the Orange’ and stunned all four coaches during Blind Auditions Part 4
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
(L-R) Images from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 4 featuring Adam Levine, Cade Mower, Kelly Clarkson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)
(L-R) Images from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 4 featuring Adam Levine, Cade Mower, Kelly Clarkson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

The recently released Part 4 of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions featured several new artists’ performances. One notable audition from the latest episode was Cade Mower’s. The 35-year-old singer performed ‘Something in the Orange’ and received all four coaches’ chair turns. Cade’s family members, including his wife and children, were backstage, excited for his audition. The moment Cade started singing, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah turned their chairs. Everyone cheered for Cade as he continued his performance. Soon, Riley Green also followed the three coaches, and Cade got four chairs turned, meaning all four coaches wanted him on their teams.  

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 4 featuring
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 4 featuring Cade (Image Source: YouTube | @ The Voice)

After Cade’s performance, Adam told him, “Listen, I’m proud of you. I’m proud of me because I turned around first. Just barely beat Kelly.” In response, Kelly said, “Thanks for the recap.” Adam continued, “I won last year. And I won with an incredible talent who sounds nothing like me.” He added, “And sometimes an unlikely pairing goes far.” Queen also talked about the unlikely pairing, stating, “Talk about unlikely pairing. That would be me and you, Cade.” She also told Cade, “You can definitely take this whole thing. You owned that stage.” 

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 4 featuring
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Blind Auditions Part 4 featuring Cade's family members (Image Source: YouTube | @ The Voice)

Further in the episode, Riley complimented Cade’s mustache and wore his cowboy hat. He also told Cade that he has to be a songwriter with singing skills like that. “It’s something about picking a song like that tells me you’re a lyric-driven guy. And this is ‘The Voice.’ A lot of people are looking for people that don’t miss a note or singing the right key. And I know that the lyrics make a song a lot of times.” The country singer added that he was already a fan of Cade’s and that they would “win this thing.”

Kelly asked Cade what he had been up to until he arrived for his audition. “I’m in finance right now.” Listening to that, Kelly quipped, “You’re a finance bro with that voice?” The artist added, “I’ve been, uh, juggling the three different hats of being a finance guy and being a musician and being a father and a husband.” After Cade shared that he was a father, both Adam and Kelly told him to bring his kids on stage. Despite both Adam and Kelly trying to get Cade on their teams, he did not choose them. Queen also shared that she wanted him on her team. After the coaches shared their thoughts, Cade revealed his decision and joined Team Riley.

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