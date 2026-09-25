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HBO Max’s ‘Superman’ spinoff adds ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star in interesting new role

‘The People v. Gorilla Grodd,’ starring Skyler Gisondo and Jimmy Tatro, will comprise eight episodes
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Cliff Lipson)
A still from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Cliff Lipson)

While fans have been eagerly waiting to learn more about HBO Max’s upcoming ‘Superman’ spinoff, the streamer has shared a new update. According to Deadline, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Sara Gilbert will play an "important journalist" on ‘The People v. Gorilla Grodd.’ Fans must remember her from the CBS sitcom, where she played Dr. Leslie Winkle, a sarcastic experimental physicist. The ‘Superman’ spinoff series has been generating significant buzz among DC fans. Gilbert will appear alongside fellow cast members Skyler Gisondo and Jimmy Tatro. Gisondo will reprise his role as Daily Planet photographer and investigative host Jimmy Olsen, while Tatro will play the super-intelligent ape Gorilla Grodd.

Official character poster of Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen from 'Superman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @skylergisondo)
Official character poster of Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen from 'Superman' (Image Source: Instagram | @skylergisondo)

The highly anticipated spinoff series will see Jimmy Olsen reopening a high-profile case of the telepathic ape Gorilla, played by Jimmy Tatro. The story will be framed as a Daily Planet documentary, with Jimmy investigating whether Grodd was wrongly convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. Sara Gilbert will star in the title alongside some of the ‘Superman’ stars set to reprise their roles. This includes Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. The series will also feature new cast members: Mary Holland, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Eduardo Franco, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz.

Still
A still from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ featuring Sara Gilbert as Dr. Leslie Winkle (Image Source: YouTube | @The Big Bang Theory)

However, details about Sara’s role remain under wraps. HBO has not yet revealed which notable journalist she will play in the series. For fans wondering whether she could be playing the iconic Lois Lane, that appears unlikely, as Rachel Brosnahan plays the character. Other notable journalists in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC-verse include Lana Lang, played by Annette O’Toole in ‘Superman III’ and voiced by Rachel Maddow in the CW series ‘Batwoman,’ and Gotham’s Vicki Vale, played by Kim Basinger in Tim Burton’s original 1989 ‘Batman’ movie. Coming to the team behind the upcoming spinoff, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault (creators of the 2017 Netflix true-crime series ‘American Vandal’) serve as showrunners, writers, and EPs. All eight episodes of ‘The People v. Gorilla Grodd’ will be directed by Yacenda.

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