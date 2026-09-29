Are Paola and Russ still together? '90 Day: The Last Resort' Tell All Part 2 reveals major bombshell

Paola and Russ, who share a seven-year-old son, opened up about their relationship during the latest episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort'

The recently released '90 Day: The Last Resort' Tell All Part 2 featured cast members including Sumit, Jenny, Rebecca, Zied, Sarper, Russ, Paola, Guillermo, Kara, Patrick, and more. One couple, Paola and Russ, faced a major issue in their relationship, which came to light during the episode. During Tell All Part 1, viewers saw Russ share that he didn't want a divorce. This came after Paola said she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. In the latest installment, she stated that she was done with Russ and told him, “We don’t have to hate each other for this.” She then reflected on their relationship and shared what she wanted moving forward. In an ultimatum, Russ told her that if she ended their relationship, he would never speak to her. Notably, the two share a seven-year-old son.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Tell All featuring Russ and Paola (Image Source: TLC)

​Russ said during the reunion, “Of course, I’ve heard this before, but I feel way more sincerity from her voice, so I’m very shaken from it.” Speaking about Russ still wanting to be together, Paola said, “He cannot force me to be with him if I don’t love him.” The therapists, Dr. Tara, Dr. Persia, and Dr. Tyrone, also weighed in. Persia noted, “I’m going to be really direct here. I’m saying this to you Russ: let go or be dragged.” She noted that Paola had been quite clear about what she wanted to do and how she wanted to move forward without him.

The therapist continued, “The only hope I can see for where you two are, you need to separate for a period of time. And Russ, you need to go and focus on you and becoming that version of yourself that she knows you can be, and you know you can be.” Russ stated that he didn’t want to give up on their relationship. However, after listening to Dr. Persia, he said he was willing to separate temporarily. Hence, by the end of the Tell All, Paola and Russ were, as he mentioned, “temporarily separate.”

​Elsewhere in the Tell All, Sumit and Jenny reflected on the latter's ALS diagnosis. Sumit revealed that he is now her primary caregiver and that his parents have agreed to move into a place nearby. Additionally, Sumit opened up about the difficulties he's facing while trying to get an emergency U.S. visa for Jenny's medical treatment. Another couple, Rebecca and Zied, also faced a major issue, and the latter walked off stage and said he wanted a divorce.