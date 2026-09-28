Are Marissa and Edward still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell All part 3 reveals major update

Marissa and Edward faced a difficult question at the Tell All, and her offscreen comments add another perspective.

Marissa Rubinetti and Edward Gomez ended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 with a wedding, but the September 27 Tell All brought their disagreement about children back into focus. Edward wants to become a father, while Marissa has two sons from her previous marriage and had said she did not want more children. Their conversation onstage appeared to open a new possibility for them. Comments Marissa made in an interview, however, put that moment in a different light.

Marissa and Edward are still married and together. They appeared as a couple on the Tell All and discussed their marriage on the ‘I Do, Part 2’ podcast, where Marissa said they were working on how they communicate. Their disagreement over children has not led to a split, but it has not been resolved either. The question now is whether the options they considered onstage will become a plan.

During the Tell All’s final installment, Marissa grew emotional after hearing another cast member talk about having children. She told Edward, “I feel like I’m just robbing you of that opportunity.” She then suggested they look into the cost of surrogacy or set a timeline for making a decision. Edward welcomed her willingness to consider having a child together, though the conversation stopped short of a commitment to pursue it.

Marissa explained on the podcast that they had discussed children before getting married. She said Edward initially accepted that she did not plan to have another baby, but she had worried he might change his mind. His wish to have a child of his own became a recurring source of tension during the season. Her response at the Tell All showed she was willing to revisit the subject, even as her earlier reservations remained.

Edward and Marissa pose at their wedding (Image Source: Instagram | @marissaruby90)

For now, they are not moving ahead with a baby. Marissa said they had explored surrogacy, but its cost was too high for them. She also said she had recently bought two businesses, and Edward was still finding his financial footing. Although she expects them to keep discussing children, she said, “right now, it’s just not in the cards for us at this very moment.”

That leaves the couple together, with no firm timeline for expanding their family. The Tell All captured a change in Marissa’s willingness to consider Edward’s hopes, while the podcast clarified where they stood when they spoke publicly about it. They have looked at an option, but have not decided to pursue it. For viewers wondering whether the issue ended their marriage, their appearance and interview provide the answer: they are still together and still talking about their future.