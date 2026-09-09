‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 showrunner teases major plot and it has nothing to do with murder

'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 will pick up three years after the first installment

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ will return for Season 2 with four killers in New York City and a new challenge for Dexter Morgan. The Paramount+ series will pick up three years after Season 1, allowing Harrison Morgan to turn 21 and become eligible to join the NYPD. This brings him closer to his father’s world as Dexter finds himself dealing with killers both younger and older than him. However, showrunner Clyde Phillips says Dexter will face another problem that has nothing to do with murder: middle age.

“One of our themes is midlife crisis,” Phillips reveals to EW. “Dexter’s dealing with middle age as best he can. He’ll get a pair of glasses, because he can’t read his iPhone. But he still does what he does best.” Dan Stevens plays Lucas Stark, known as the Five Borough Killer, while Brian Cox plays Don Framt, known as the New York Ripper. The two killers represent different stages of life for Dexter. Stark is younger than him, while Framt is older. Stark has already gained control over New York after killing one person. His method involves targeting victims across the city’s five boroughs.

Screenshot of Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (Image Source: Instagram | @sho_dexter)

"He is killing in each borough to terrorize the city," Phillips says of Stark. The killer’s growing fame creates a personal problem for Dexter. Phillips explains that Dexter has always wanted recognition, even though he sees himself as independent. "In his own weird midlife crisis way, one of the things that Dexter has always wanted is recognition," Phillips says. "At the end of season 1 of the original series, we have the scene where he’s being feted with confetti and people cheering him on and an airplane goes by with ‘I heart Dexter.’ As independent as he likes to think he is, he wants that recognition," he adds. As the Five Borough Killer gains a grip on the city in Season 2, his fame "drives Dexter f---ing crazy, because nobody knows who he is."

Brian Cox joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ as Don Framt, a former subway employee who uses a wheelchair after an accident. Framt has a history of killing people and continues to torment survivors through threatening phone calls. Detective Claudette Wallace, played by Kadia Saraf, recruits Harrison and his new partner Fiona Mixon to watch Framt. Phillips praises Cox’s performance and says, “First of all, who would not want to work with Brian Cox? He is the master of the masterclass. Always prepared, always powerful.” “The word that I’ve been using is gravitas. You believe that this guy could do the horrible things he’s done,” he adds.

An image of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Paramount+ with Showtime | Photo by Zach Dilgard)

Gabriel Luna joins the season as Ray Ballard, known as the Sleepy-Eyed Strangler. Ballard breaks into homes at night and changes small details inside. He moves furniture and turns over picture frames before leaving. Phillips says Ballard uses those break-ins to haunt his victims before committing the crimes that make him infamous. This character gives Dexter another killer to track down as the season expands its list of threats. Krysten Ritter returns as Mia LaPierre, despite her apparent death in prison in Season 1. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on October 30.