Brittany Snow gives major ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 update and teases an even crazier storyline

Based on the book of the same name by May Cobb, the drama series stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in key roles

Netflix's 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 gets a major update, and honestly, we can't keep calm. Based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, the final moments of season 1 showcase Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow) killing Margo Banks' (Malin Akerman) brother, Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan). In a twisted turn of events, Margo soon realizes the truth, setting the stage for a second season. While fans are eagerly awaiting season 2, the star of the show recently shared a welcoming update.

A still of Brittany Snow and Evan Jonigkeit from 'The Hunting Wives' (Image Source: Netflix | The Hunting Wives )

During her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Brittany Snow confirmed that 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2 is officially moving forward, saying, "It's happening. We start in two weeks, actually. I'm excited," as per Screen Rant. Created by Rebecca Cutter, 'The Hunting Wives' follows Sophie, a wife and mother who moves to Maple Brooke, Texas, and gets caught in the seductive and dangerous world of an elite social clique, the Hunting Wives, after a teenage girl is found dead in the woods where they gather.

The series stars Snow alongside Malin Åkerman, Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, and Chrissy Metz. 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2's official synopsis teases renewed tension and danger, reading, "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, Snow also hinted that the upcoming season will raise the stakes even higher, saying, "We start in a couple weeks, in the beginning of November, so it's definitely happening and I've heard some whisperings of what the show is going to be about this season, and somehow it's crazier than last year." Notably, the Season 1 earned positive reviews, holding a Certified Fresh 76% critic score and a 61% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was also a major hit for Netflix, ranking third globally in its debut week with 5.2 million views and becoming the most-streamed show in the US for the week of July 25–31, with over 2 billion minutes viewed. As per Radio Times, UK viewers will finally be able to watch 'The Hunting Wives' when the full first season arrives on ITVX on Saturday, December 27, during the festive period.