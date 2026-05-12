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'The Late Show': Stephen Colbert reunites with late-night hosts ahead of unexpected Jimmy Kimmel surprise

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has been a staple of late-night television on CBS since September 2015.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
An image of Stephen Colbert with his fellow late-night hosts (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Scott Kowalchyk)
An image of Stephen Colbert with his fellow late-night hosts (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Scott Kowalchyk)

Before 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' heads into its finale week, host Stephen Colbert has planned a memorable night for fans and live audiences. The episode on Wednesday will feature fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jimmy Kimmel, instead of the typical guests promoting their latest projects. The official X account of LateNighter announced the news on May 12, with the caption, "It's happening Strike Force Five—comprised of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver—has reunited on 'The Late Show.'" The five comedians previously got together for the podcast 'Strike Force Five' during 2023's dual actors' and writers' strikes that halted production of their individual shows.  

In the podcast, the five out-of-work comedians reflected on hot-button issues like pay cuts and worker shortages and entertained listeners with their candid conversations and signature humor. The podcast ran for 12 weeks from August 30 to October 10, 2023, with revenue supporting the show’s staff members during the months-long strike. All episodes are available to stream on Spotify and other similar platforms. Furthermore, proceeds from tomorrow's episode will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, an international nonprofit that provides meals during humanitarian crises.  

Meyers is the host of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on NBC, Kimmel hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC, Fallon is the host of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on NBC, and Oliver hosts 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' on HBO. Fans also got a glimpse of their fun banter as the show's Instagram account shared a snippet from the episode, showing the five hosts debating who among them could win a physical fight. 

An image of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Scott Kowalchyk)
An image of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Scott Kowalchyk)

News of 'The Late Show's cancellation in July 2025 drew a lot of backlash, since CBS had announced that it was axing the show for "financial" reasons. But many have alleged that the decision was made to appease President Donald Trump, who has been frequently criticized by Colbert and the rest of the hosts for his policies and scandals. Colbert’s predecessor, David Letterman, who hosted the show for 22 seasons, will appear on Thursday night's episode in a show of solidarity. Furthermore, Kimmel also announced on Monday that his show will air a rerun episode on May 21, "out of deference to Colbert’s sendoff" as per LateNighter. During its 11-season run, 'The Late Show' earned numerous accolades, including a Peabody Award and several Primetime Emmy Awards. The popular talk show, which premiered in September 2015, will air its finale on May 21.

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