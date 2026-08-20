‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Groff dead or alive? Netflix drama picks up after last season’s tragedy

Kiara follows Groff throughout Season 5 to avenge JJ’s death; she eventually comes face-to-face with him in the finale

'Outer Banks' has finally dropped its last season, and fans now know the fates of the 'Pogues' and their perpetrators. Throughout the last four seasons, the 'Pogues' have faced many villains, but none are as menacing as Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane). Initially introduced as Wes Genrette's partner in Season 4, his erratic behavior raised suspicions. However, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) was surprised when it was revealed that Groff was his biological father. In the finale, after taking the Blue Crown treasure from JJ, Groff fatally stabs him, earning the wrath of the Pogues.

A still of Jonathan Groff from 'Outer Banks' — (Image Source: Netflix)

The final season features the Pogues avenging JJ and trying to get their hands on Blue Crown again. Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ's girlfriend, is burning in the fire of revenge more than anybody else. During the season, she encounters Groff in Dubrovnik, but fails to pull the trigger. In the finale, the situation is different. Throughout Season 5, Groff continues pulling one irredeemable stunt after another. He attempts to kill Kiara, Rafe, Rose, and Wheezie and also sends Rafe to prison. Sheriff Shoupe manages to arrest him for the murder of JJ and Hollis. But he walks free. The show also reveals the mystery of his obsession with Blue Crown. He wants to resurrect his wife and JJ's mother.

A still of Kiara from 'Outer Banks' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Groff's final reckoning happens in a hurricane. He is sailing away with the stolen gold when Kiara sneaks up on him on the ship. She confronts him and asks him: Why did he kill his own son? He answered that it was because of jealousy. "You have things I'll never have. That's what he said. You all do. And I can't have it," he explained. After the conversation, Kiara goes through with her plan. She stabs him on the side. She delivers one attack after another, managing to tangle him in sail ropes. Groff strikes back, and just as it seems he will overpower her, Kiara manages to push him up through the mast. The mast snaps, and Kiara quickly cuts the rope connecting it to the ship. Groff finds himself drowning in a hurricane, with no help. Though his dead body was not shown, it can be assumed that he has taken his last breaths.

A still from 'Outer Banks' — (Image Source: Netflix | Jackson Lee Davis)

Finally taking revenge, Kiara moves on in her life. The last time she is seen is at a wedding, where it is revealed she is actively pursuing her dream of becoming a marine biologist. The wedding is of John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), who are now living happily with the money from their share of Royal Merchant Gold. The pair named their child JJ, to honor their best friend. Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) got engaged in the finale and shifted to Tannyhill. Rafe (Drew Starkey) becomes a wanted man after his murder of Sheriff Peterkin comes to light. He escapes with Sofia to South America, but seems to be in touch with the gang. The Blue Crown ultimately landed in the hands of collector Anton Finch. He was pursuing it relentlessly throughout the season to resurrect his dead daughter. Considering that the artifact does not actually do that, he may have been disappointed with the acquisition. All episodes of 'Outer Banks' are now streaming on Netflix.