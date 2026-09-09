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‘Lonesome Dove’ is getting Netflix adaptation from ‘East of Eden’ duo — here’s what we know so far

Netflix is bringing Larry McMurtry’s beloved Western novel to the small screen with a team fans may already know.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) 'Lonesome Dove' novel's book cover; (R) Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, and Florence Pugh in a still from 'East of Eden' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
(L) 'Lonesome Dove' novel's book cover; (R) Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, and Florence Pugh in a still from 'East of Eden' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

‘Lonesome Dove,’ Larry McMurtry’s 1985 epic Western novel, previously adapted into a miniseries in 1989, is getting another TV adaptation on Netflix. The streamer confirmed that Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart will serve as co-showrunners. The duo recently partnered with Netflix for the ‘East of Eden’ adaptation, scheduled to premiere on October 1. But what is ‘Lonesome Dove’ about? It follows “Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call, retired Texas Rangers who embark on one final, perilous cattle drive from the Rio Grande to the untamed wilderness of Montana. Packed with unrequited longing, unbreakable friendship, brutal frontier justice, and an unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life, the sweeping odyssey treks across the American West of the 19th century — and introduces an unforgettable cast of characters along the way.”

Kazan and Stuart are clearly excited about the show, as evidenced by their joint statement: “After our singular experience on ‘East of Eden’, we are thrilled to be teaming with Netflix again, along with Teton Ridge Entertainment, to bring Larry McMurtry’s western classic to life. We come to this material with love and respect, and can’t wait to hit the trail with Gus and Call and the rest of these beloved characters. Yee-haw.” Netflix is just as thrilled about the partnership. Jinny Howe, Netflix Head of Scripted Series, UCAN, noted, “‘Lonesome Dove’ is one of the great American stories, and there was no question we wanted to follow Zoe and Jeb wherever they went next.”

The book cover of 'Lonesome Dove' novel by
The book cover of the novel 'Lonesome Dove' by author Larry McMurtry (Image Source: Netflix)

Howe confirmed the streamer’s confidence in the duo, admitting, “After ‘East of Eden’, we know exactly what they’re capable of — the depth of character, the sweep of place, the emotional precision. This material deserves that level of care. In their hands, it’s going to be something extraordinary. We’re excited to partner with Teton Ridge to bring this legendary story to life.” Notably, this is not the first book by writer Larry McMurtry, who died in 2021, to be adapted for the screen. His ‘Terms of Endearment’, published in 1975, was adapted into a film in 1983. Similarly, his 1966 novel ‘The Last Picture Show’ was turned into a movie in 1971. Moreover, McMurtry also co-wrote the film ‘Brokeback Mountain’, released in 2005, and went on to win three Academy Awards.

Back to the ‘Lonesome Dove’ series, the executive producers attached to the project include Teton Ridge Entertainment’s Thomas Tull, Jillian Share, and Jen Gorton. Jon Jashn, Diana Ossana, and Curtis McMurtry of the McMurtry Estate are also included in the EPs list. Since the series has just been announced and is in early development, it is understandable that Netflix has not confirmed a production schedule, let alone a release window. Casting news can be expected in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans will need to be patient because a series of this scale can take a couple of years to make it to screens.

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