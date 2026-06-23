Why did Aemond kiss Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'? Season 3 premiere ending explained

Aemond's unsettling move toward Alicent reveals his need for control and the damage behind his bond with his mother.

This story contains spoilers for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premiere.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 kicked off with plenty of chaos, heartbreak, and one moment that left viewers seriously uncomfortable. While the Battle of the Gullet delivered the episode's major action, it was a quieter scene that really got people talking. During a private conversation in King's Landing, Aemond unexpectedly kissed his mother, Alicent, after misinterpreting her affection, leaving many fans confused and disturbed. The moment came after Alicent tried to persuade him to leave the capital and head to Harrenhal with Vhagar. She was hoping to clear the path for Rhaenyra's arrival at King's Landing, but Aemond clearly took her intentions in a completely different direction.

Alicent crouches next to Aemond while he sits on a chair in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

So, why did Aemond kiss Alicent? Ewan Mitchell explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Aemond was trying to "read between the lines" and understand whether his mother had another motive. The actor also said that, in Aemond's mind, the moment was about "assuming control of the family." That makes the scene less about love in any normal sense and more about power, confusion, and Aemond's inability to separate affection from control. Alicent's reaction also makes it clear that she is shocked and horrified, even as she must be careful around a son who now wields dangerous power.

Aemond sits on the Iron Throne in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

The scene begins with Alicent trying to redirect Aemond's attention away from King's Landing. With Aegon gone from the city, Aemond has increasingly positioned himself as a leader among the Greens. Alicent knows that his presence, along with Vhagar, could ruin her secret plan to let Rhaenyra take the capital and end the war before more of her family is destroyed. She tells him that Harrenhal is where he should go, hoping that he will join Ser Criston Cole and face Daemon Targaryen there instead. Aemond, however, sees her closeness and concern through his own damaged understanding of family and affection.

Alicent reacts during her tense exchange with Aemond in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Aemond's relationship with his mother has never been simple. In Season 1, Alicent was the only person who fiercely defended him after he lost his eye, and that moment stayed with him. Mitchell told PEOPLE in an interview that Aemond never felt loved enough by his mother or his family, which left him with a "skewed perception" of love. He also said what viewers see in the premiere is the same "skewed love" coming out in a disturbing way. Showrunner Ryan Condal also connected the scene to Aemond's childhood trauma. Condal said Aemond was exposed to adult situations at a very young age when Aegon took him to a brothel, long before he could process what was happening. He explained that this trauma later shows up in Aemond's behavior as an adult. Condal also clarified that he does not think Aemond is necessarily in love with Alicent. Instead, he suggested that Aemond cannot fully separate his feelings for his mother from other adult emotions he has learned in unhealthy ways.

Aemond, while talking to Alicent in the room (Image Source: HBO)

Olivia Cooke's explanation makes Alicent's perspective even clearer. Speaking to PEOPLE, Cooke said Alicent is "stupefied" in that moment, but she also understands that Aemond is dangerous. That is why Alicent does not openly confront him, even though her face shows discomfort. She is trying to survive the situation without triggering him. By this point, Aemond is not just her son; he is also the man controlling the Green side with Vhagar behind him. The kiss really shows just how much Aemond has changed from the hurt, vulnerable boy Alicent once tried to shield. Now, he sees himself as the one in charge of the family, especially with Aegon gone from King's Landing. We already saw hints of this in Season 2 when he pushed Alicent out of the small council, but Season 3 takes things to a much more personal level. His need to be in control has started to affect even his relationship with his mother. That’s what makes things so tense for Alicent because she’s trying to influence his decisions, all while being aware of the power and influence he now holds.

Aemond sits on the Iron Throne in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

As for what this means going forward, the premiere leaves Alicent and Aemond's relationship in a more dangerous place. Mitchell told EW that the scene raises the question of what their relationship will be after this moment. Alicent still needs Aemond out of King's Landing, but he now seems more attached to her and more determined to control the family around him. That could make her plan with Rhaenyra even harder to carry out. New episodes of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and stream on HBO Max.