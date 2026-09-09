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Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ sets Netflix release date ahead of Season 5 premiere

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is heading to Netflix, giving fans another way to watch Jeremy Renner lead Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco in a still from 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Jeremy Parsons)
Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco in a still from 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Jeremy Parsons)

It seems like ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ has found a new streaming home. Taylor Sheridan’s drama, currently available on Paramount+ in the U.S., will soon be landing on Netflix. As per What’s on Netflix, “multiple seasons” of the crime thriller are scheduled to arrive on the streamer on October 5. Fans in the U.S. and most international regions, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and many other countries, will be able to watch the Jeremy Renner-starrer on Netflix. It’s not confirmed how many seasons will be dropping or which ones they will be. But chances are Netflix will bring over all four seasons, consisting of a total of 40 episodes.

Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco in a still from 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Jeremy Parsons)
Jeremy Renner in a promotional still from 'Mayor of Kingstown' (Image Source: Paramount+ )

That’s because ‘SEAL Team’, which originally premiered on CBS before moving to Paramount+ for its later installments, arrived on the platform last year with all seven seasons (114 episodes). And honestly, it’s better to have them all in one place so fans don’t have to switch between two streaming services. Meanwhile, in Season 5 of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, “FBI agent Russell Hardy (new series regular David Morse) arrives in Kingstown following the murder of Mike’s sister-in-law, Tracy McLusky (Nishi Munshi). A dedicated lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to disrupt the tenuous balance of power in Kingstown.” The cast will obviously be led by Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, who is the “central fixer and moral lightning rod of his hometown, Kingstown, Michigan.” Other cast members include Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs (Kingstown’s prison warden), David Morse as Russell Hardy, Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens, Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington.

Moreover, there’s a notable change in the forthcoming installment. The fifth and final season will have a shorter run of eight episodes, compared to the 10 episodes in previous seasons. It appears that the last season won’t end well for some of its characters. In June, Renner shared a playful photo of his dogs (Roxy and Hershey) on Instagram, but the caption was not so playful. It read, “Coming close to finishing Season 5 on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’. No one is safe this season …. I mean Nobody!” Fans should start praying for their favorite characters to survive the mayhem. There is no release date announced for Season 5, but it will air in late 2026 or early 2027.

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