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ABC sets record straight about ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ future amid cancellation rumors

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returned with Season 25 on September 8, with Mariska Hargitay and Kaia Gerber set to appear on the next episode
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Jimmy Kimmel taken from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @JimmyKimmelLive)
A screengrab of Jimmy Kimmel taken from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @JimmyKimmelLive)

A Page Six report on September 8 claimed that ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was set to end and that the recently premiered Season 25 would be its last. But why? An insider told the publication that “his [Jimmy Kimmel] contract is not getting extended.” The report also mentioned that the late-night show, which debuted in 2003, will conclude its 24-year run in May 2027. While the claims came as a shock to fans, it turns out there's nothing to worry about. ABC set the record straight as a spokesperson told PEOPLE, “This information is inaccurate - any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative.” 

A screengrab of Jimmy Kimmel taken from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @JimmyKimmelLive)
A screengrab of Jimmy Kimmel taken from a 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @JimmyKimmelLive)

This is not the first time such rumors have made the rounds online. After Jimmy Kimmel made comments about the death of Charlie Kirk on air, ABC pulled the show and put it on pause “indefinitely.” Nexstar Media then told PEOPLE at the time that the network “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the k*lling of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.” A week later, The Walt Disney Company announced that the show was scheduled to resume. Their statement read, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The company added, “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.” Season 25 recently made its debut on September 8, with new episodes airing on weeknights. The next episode will air on September 9, with Mariska Hargitay and Kaia Gerber appearing on the show.

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