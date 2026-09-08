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‘Furious’ creator teases Alice’s darker Season 2 path: ‘really not good...’

Alice’s finale choice brings her closer to Catherine as Liz Meriwether maps out the Hulu drama’s next chapter.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Emmy Rossum as Alice Black in a still from ‘Furious’ (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
Emmy Rossum as Alice Black in a still from ‘Furious’ (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

Alice Black spent most of ‘Furious’ Season 1 trying to stop Catherine Grace from deciding what justice should look like. By the finale’s closing scene, the FBI agent had crossed a line that brought her closer to the woman she pursued. Creator Liz Meriwether says the moment is both a win for Alice and a warning about where she may go next. With Hulu already renewing the crime drama, the consequences will now follow Alice into Season 2.

The finale reveals that Alice convinced Catherine to visit Jay Easton, a billionaire pedophile and sex trafficker connected to what happened to both women as teenagers. In Jay’s bedroom, he makes a lewd remark about watching a sex tape featuring a teenage Alice. She then secretly cuts off his oxygen supply, and authorities later treat his death as the result of his health conditions. Catherine realizes what Alice did and asks her in prison, “Did you like the way it felt?” Alice’s only response is a smile.

Lola Petticrew as Catherine Grace in ‘Furious’ (Image Source: Hulu)
Lola Petticrew as Catherine Grace in ‘Furious’ (Image Source: Hulu)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Meriwether said, “There’s something that’s, like, obviously really not good about it for her character, you know? I’m definitely not using the show as a platform to advocate murdering people." Meriwether explained that Alice ends the season “getting to the place that Catherine was in the beginning,” though she does not expect Alice to repeat all of Catherine’s decisions. The killing was not entirely planned, according to Meriwether, who said Jay’s reference to the video “triggers something in her.”

Whether Alice will become more like Catherine remains unresolved. “We’re in the writers’ room now and…we are in the midst of sort of discussing all of it,” Meriwether said. Other threads also remain open: Nora Washington has the flash drive containing evidence, while Danny Kelly plans to leave the police department. Emma Easton, meanwhile, has not faced consequences, supporting the finale’s intended “mixed bag” of outcomes.

Emmy Rossum as Alice Black and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Nora Washington in ‘Furious’ (Image Source: Hulu)
Emmy Rossum as Alice Black and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Nora Washington in ‘Furious’ (Image Source: Hulu)

Meriwether said she had viewed ‘Furious’ as a multi-season story from the beginning, even though the second season takes her back to an ongoing series after several limited shows. Her way into the next chapter is through Alice, Nora and Danny rather than a fixed answer about where every storyline leads. “I’m just excited to be back with them and figure out what they get up to,” she said. ‘Furious’ Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.

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