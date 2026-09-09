MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Treasure Island’ sets release date as David Oyelowo takes on iconic Long John Silver role

The highly anticipated book adaptation is set to premiere this October, bringing iconic characters to life.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO
David Oyelowo attends Screening of A24's 'Highest 2 Lowest' on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
David Oyelowo attends Screening of A24's 'Highest 2 Lowest' on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Fans waiting for the ‘Treasure Island’ premiere date finally have good news. In an exclusive first look shared by Deadline, Paramount+ revealed that the highly anticipated series will premiere on October 11 on Paramount+ in the US. For the UK and Ireland, the series will premiere the next day, October 12. After that, new episodes will air weekly through November 15 and 16, respectively. The book adaptation of ‘Treasure Island’ features David Oyelowo, Jack Huston, and Hayley Atwell in the lead. For the much-awaited series, Tomer Capone and Tom Sweet will also join the lead characters. With Oyelowo playing the iconic Long John Silver, Atwell takes on Bess Hawkins, and Huston plays Aaron Graham.

The storyline follows the transformation of teenager Jim Hawkins (Tom Sweet). Viewers will witness his journey from a sheltered boy towards becoming a young pirate. MGM Studios’ official press release describes the storyline as, “Treasure Island is a bold, high-stakes coming-of-age adventure series for a new generation, charting the transformation of teenager Jim Hawkins from sheltered boy to emboldened young pirate.” It further reads, “When Jim gets his hands on a legendary treasure map, his mother Bess’s clever and decisive actions leave him holding valuable knowledge that puts both of their lives in danger.” Further in the press note, it reads, “Jim must grow up fast as he and his mother fight for survival on a voyage where alliances shift, secrets multiply and peril closes in from all sides.”

‘Treasure Island’ is a Paramount+ and MGM+ original series. It’s in association with Fifth Season, with Playground as the producer. Robert Murphy is the show creator. The show’s directors include Jeremy Lovering, Paul Walker, and William McGregor, and Mark Hedges is among the producers. Fans might already know Murphy from ‘Vera’ and ‘Shetland’, while Lovering’s notable works include ‘Slow Horses’, ‘The One’, and more. McGregor’s ‘His Dark Materials’, ‘The Buccaneers’, and ‘Lockwood & Co’ have also been quite popular. Paul Walker’s works range from ‘Shameless’ and ‘Hunting Alice Bell’ to ‘Riviera’ and more.

​The showmakers also include Paramount+’s Sebastian Cardwell as the outgoing Deputy Chief Content Officer (UK), along with Paul Testar as Commissioning Editor for Paramount+ (UK and Ireland). Michael Wright is the global head of MGM+, and Alec Strum is the original programming executive, overseeing MGM+ production. The producer team includes David Stern, Colin Callender, and Scott Huff of Wolf Hall maker Playground, along with Daniel Gratton, Murphy, and Lovering, who also serve as EPs.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘South Park’ Season 29 gets a hilarious new name after creators’ Emmy win
TV

‘South Park’ Season 29 gets a hilarious new name after creators’ Emmy win

The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, shared a cryptic post ahead of the upcoming Season 29
20 minutes ago
‘The Pitt’ star joins ‘Will Trent’ Season 5 cast following Amanda Wagner’s heartbreaking death
TV

‘The Pitt’ star joins ‘Will Trent’ Season 5 cast following Amanda Wagner’s heartbreaking death

‘Will Trent’ Season 5 is scheduled to air in January 2027, but an exact premiere date has not yet been announced
4 hours ago
‘Lonesome Dove’ is getting Netflix adaptation from ‘East of Eden’ duo — here’s what we know so far
TV

‘Lonesome Dove’ is getting Netflix adaptation from ‘East of Eden’ duo — here’s what we know so far

Netflix is bringing Larry McMurtry’s beloved Western novel to the small screen with a team fans may already know.
5 hours ago
ABC sets record straight about ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ future amid cancellation rumors
TV

ABC sets record straight about ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ future amid cancellation rumors

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returned with Season 25 on September 8, with Mariska Hargitay and Kaia Gerber set to appear on the next episode
7 hours ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 showrunner teases major plot and it has nothing to do with murder
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 showrunner teases major plot and it has nothing to do with murder

'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 will pick up three years after the first installment
7 hours ago
‘Furious’ creator teases Alice’s darker Season 2 path: ‘really not good...’
TV

‘Furious’ creator teases Alice’s darker Season 2 path: ‘really not good...’

Alice’s finale choice brings her closer to Catherine as Liz Meriwether maps out the Hulu drama’s next chapter.
14 hours ago
‘Tracker’ EP teases Colter’s new romance despite connection with Billie: ‘In a social...’
TV

‘Tracker’ EP teases Colter’s new romance despite connection with Billie: ‘In a social...’

Season 4 will test whether Colter can make room for a relationship without leaving his work or Billie behind.
19 hours ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finally sets release date in mysterious trailer
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finally sets release date in mysterious trailer

Dexter returns for another season with Michael C. Hall reprising his role in the hit crime drama, and the release date is sooner than you think.
19 hours ago
Maisie Williams addresses Arya Stark spinoff rumors: ‘What people loved...’
TV

Maisie Williams addresses Arya Stark spinoff rumors: ‘What people loved...’

An Arya-led sequel is reportedly in early development, but HBO has yet to confirm the project, and now Maisie Williams has addressed what's next.
21 hours ago
‘DTF St. Louis’ dominates early Emmys with a major night ahead of main ceremony
TV

‘DTF St. Louis’ dominates early Emmys with a major night ahead of main ceremony

HBO Max’s breakout dark comedy is having the best awards week of the season
1 day ago