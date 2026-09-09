‘South Park’ Season 29 gets a hilarious new name after creators’ Emmy win

The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, shared a cryptic post ahead of the upcoming Season 29

Following the recent Emmy win in the Outstanding Animated Program category, ‘South Park’ creators have renamed the upcoming Season 29 to ‘South America.’ The fan-favorite show’s Instagram shared a post explaining the reason. It happened after the show’s first Emmy win since 2013. The post reads, “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”

​The upcoming season of the award-winning series premieres on Wednesday, September 16, on Comedy Central. Fans can also stream new episodes on Paramount+ the next day. The show’s Instagram also shared another post on September 7, showcasing an animated Donald Trump character holding an Emmy with the caption, “You finally got your Emmy.” The show’s renaming followed a recent renaming spree by President Donald Trump.

​A day after the President suggested renaming New Mexico “New America,” the show’s creator shared their idea to rename the show hilariously. Earlier, the President signed an executive order to change Lake Ontario to “Lake America.” Previously, in January 2025, on his first day back in office, the President signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

The change was also listed in the Geographic Name Information System and later adopted by Google and Apple Maps, as reportedly seen by US-based users of both apps. Taking a jab at the apps, the ‘South Park’ creators also mentioned them in their announcement, noting “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google” in their Instagram post.