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‘The Pitt’ star joins ‘Will Trent’ Season 5 cast following Amanda Wagner’s heartbreaking death

‘Will Trent’ Season 5 is scheduled to air in January 2027, but an exact premiere date has not yet been announced
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 19 MINUTES AGO
Alexandra Metz and Isa Briones in a still from 'The Pitt'; Sonja Sohn in a still from 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: (L) HBO; (R) Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado)
Alexandra Metz and Isa Briones in a still from 'The Pitt'; Sonja Sohn in a still from 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: (L) HBO; (R) Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado)

ABC has found a replacement for Amanda Wagner, played by Sonja Sohn. Wagner was the Deputy Director of the GBI and died off-screen during a solo investigation in ‘Will Trent’ Season 4. Her sudden death naturally made fans wonder who would step into her shoes next season. Deadline recently reported that Alexandra Metz, known for her role as Dr. Yolanda Garcia in ‘The Pitt’, has been cast as a series regular for Season 5. She will play Birdie Palmer, the “newly appointed” Deputy Director of the GBI. As per the outlet, her character is confident and ambitious, but deeply guarded following a life-altering event in her past.

Alexandra Metz in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)
Alexandra Metz in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)

While ABC has not confirmed the casting yet, Metz herself reposted Deadline's article on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption, “Say hello to Birdie Palmer, new Deputy Director of the GBI on #WILLTRENT. So much to say, but yall already know how I roll: steeped in gratitude!!!” She concluded her message by writing, “And thanks to this wonderful cast & crew for making me feel at home immediately! Season 5.” Apart from ‘The Pitt’, Metz has made a name for herself in the acting world by appearing in projects like ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’, ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘How to Get Away with Murder’, ‘Brimming With Love’, and ‘The Originals’.

Meanwhile, ‘Will Trent’ takes inspiration from Karin Slaughter’s book series of the same name. As per the network, the series follows “Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) [who] was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.” The show stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Kevin Daniels as Benjamin Franklin. ‘Will Trent’ Season 5 is scheduled to air in January 2027, but an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

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