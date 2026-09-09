‘Landman’ Season 3 adds ‘Lioness’ star as a ‘titan of industry’

'Landman' Season 3 adds a powerful new oil executive, setting up another major figure in Tommy Norris’ world.

‘Landman’ Season 3 has added Michael Kelly as a series regular. The ‘House of Cards’ star will play William Crockett, the leader of the world's largest oil management firm. The character description calls him a 'titan of industry' who projects an image of efficiency and wealth. Kelly joins the Taylor Sheridan drama after previously working on another Sheridan series. He currently plays CIA deputy director Byron Westfield in ‘Lioness,’ which has entered its third season on Paramount+.

The new character could create another major business connection for Tommy Norris. Season 2 ended with Tommy leaving M-Tex after Cami Miller fired him. He then started CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle with Gallino's financial backing. The new company offers Tommy a new position in the oil industry. Crockett's arrival could bring another powerful player into that world, though the series has not revealed how the two characters will interact.

Michael Kelly in a still from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War' (Image Source: Jonny Cournoyer | Prime)

Kelly earned four Emmy nominations for his role as Doug Stamper in Netflix's ‘House of Cards.’ He later built a strong television resume with roles in ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Penguin.’ His film credits include ‘Law Abiding Citizen,’ ‘Chronicle,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ and ‘Now You See Me.’

His work often includes political, military, and government figures. Billy Bob Thornton will return as Tommy Norris, with Demi Moore back as Cami Miller. Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott will return alongside Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, and Paulina Chavez.

Michael Kelly in a still from 'All Square' (Image Source: YouTube | One Media)

Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles too. The series follows people working in West Texas' oil industry and explores the relationships among oil workers, executives, and wealthy business owners as the industry continues to reshape the region. Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date for ‘Landman’ Season 3.

Production delays have pushed filming into late 2026, with reports indicating that production could continue into the first quarter of 2027. Current estimates point to a 2027 return. Season 2 delivered a record-breaking debut for Paramount+. The premiere drew more than 9.2 million streaming views during its first two days, marking a 262% increase from the show's first-season debut.