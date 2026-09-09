MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Landman’ Season 3 adds ‘Lioness’ star as a ‘titan of industry’

'Landman' Season 3 adds a powerful new oil executive, setting up another major figure in Tommy Norris’ world.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 30 MINUTES AGO
Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in a still from 'Landman' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount Television Studios | Photo by Emerson Miller/Emerson Miller/Paramount+)
Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in a still from 'Landman' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount Television Studios | Photo by Emerson Miller/Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

‘Landman’ Season 3 has added Michael Kelly as a series regular. The ‘House of Cards’ star will play William Crockett, the leader of the world's largest oil management firm. The character description calls him a 'titan of industry' who projects an image of efficiency and wealth. Kelly joins the Taylor Sheridan drama after previously working on another Sheridan series. He currently plays CIA deputy director Byron Westfield in ‘Lioness,’ which has entered its third season on Paramount+.

The new character could create another major business connection for Tommy Norris. Season 2 ended with Tommy leaving M-Tex after Cami Miller fired him. He then started CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle with Gallino's financial backing. The new company offers Tommy a new position in the oil industry. Crockett's arrival could bring another powerful player into that world, though the series has not revealed how the two characters will interact.

Michael Kelly in a still from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War'
Michael Kelly in a still from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War' (Image Source: Jonny Cournoyer | Prime)

Kelly earned four Emmy nominations for his role as Doug Stamper in Netflix's ‘House of Cards.’ He later built a strong television resume with roles in ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Penguin.’ His film credits include ‘Law Abiding Citizen,’ ‘Chronicle,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ and ‘Now You See Me.

His work often includes political, military, and government figures. Billy Bob Thornton will return as Tommy Norris, with Demi Moore back as Cami Miller. Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott will return alongside Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, and Paulina Chavez.

Michael Kelly in a still from 'All Square'
Michael Kelly in a still from 'All Square' (Image Source: YouTube | One Media)

Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles too. The series follows people working in West Texas' oil industry and explores the relationships among oil workers, executives, and wealthy business owners as the industry continues to reshape the region. Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date for ‘Landman’ Season 3.

Production delays have pushed filming into late 2026, with reports indicating that production could continue into the first quarter of 2027. Current estimates point to a 2027 return. Season 2 delivered a record-breaking debut for Paramount+. The premiere drew more than 9.2 million streaming views during its first two days, marking a 262% increase from the show's first-season debut.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ sets Netflix release date ahead of Season 5 premiere
MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (2021)

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ sets Netflix release date ahead of Season 5 premiere

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is heading to Netflix, giving fans another way to watch Jeremy Renner lead Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama.
9 hours ago
‘South Park’ Season 29 gets a hilarious new name after creators’ Emmy win
TV

‘South Park’ Season 29 gets a hilarious new name after creators’ Emmy win

The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, shared a cryptic post ahead of the upcoming Season 29
10 hours ago
‘Treasure Island’ sets release date as David Oyelowo takes on iconic Long John Silver role
TV

‘Treasure Island’ sets release date as David Oyelowo takes on iconic Long John Silver role

The highly anticipated book adaptation is set to premiere this October, bringing iconic characters to life.
10 hours ago
‘Will Trent’ Season 5 adds ‘The Pitt’ star after major cast exit
TV

‘Will Trent’ Season 5 adds ‘The Pitt’ star after major cast exit

‘Will Trent’ Season 5 is scheduled to air in January 2027, but an exact premiere date has not yet been announced
14 hours ago
‘Lonesome Dove’ is getting Netflix adaptation from ‘East of Eden’ duo — here’s what we know so far
TV

‘Lonesome Dove’ is getting Netflix adaptation from ‘East of Eden’ duo — here’s what we know so far

Netflix is bringing Larry McMurtry’s beloved Western novel to the small screen with a team fans may already know.
15 hours ago
ABC sets record straight about ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ future amid cancellation rumors
TV

ABC sets record straight about ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ future amid cancellation rumors

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returned with Season 25 on September 8, with Mariska Hargitay and Kaia Gerber set to appear on the next episode
17 hours ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 showrunner teases major plot and it has nothing to do with murder
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 showrunner teases major plot and it has nothing to do with murder

'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 will pick up three years after the first installment
17 hours ago
‘Furious’ Season 2 gets promising update from creator: ‘We’re in the writers’...’
TV

‘Furious’ Season 2 gets promising update from creator: ‘We’re in the writers’...’

Alice’s finale choice brings her closer to Catherine as Liz Meriwether maps out the Hulu drama’s next chapter.
23 hours ago
‘Tracker’ EP teases Colter’s new romance despite connection with Billie: ‘In a social...’
TV

‘Tracker’ EP teases Colter’s new romance despite connection with Billie: ‘In a social...’

Season 4 will test whether Colter can make room for a relationship without leaving his work or Billie behind.
1 day ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finally sets release date in mysterious trailer
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finally sets release date in mysterious trailer

Dexter returns for another season with Michael C. Hall reprising his role in the hit crime drama, and the release date is sooner than you think.
1 day ago