‘High Potential’ Season 3 finally gets a premiere date after long delay

The Tuesday night lineup puts the crime drama between ‘Will Trent’ and the new series ‘Surviving a Scandal’

‘High Potential’ Season 3 will be returning on ABC at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, according to the network’s midseason schedule. The date is also a relief for viewers, since Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in September and ABC’s Fall 2026 schedule was missing Season 3. ‘Will Trent’ will premiere Season 5 at 8 p.m. with Alexandra Metz cast as GBI deputy director Birdie Palmer, followed by the new series, ‘Surviving a Scandal,’ at 10 p.m.

A still from ‘High Potential’ (Image Source: ABC)

ABC also premieres the rest of its midseason shows that week. ‘Shifting Gears’ will premiere Season 3 on Wednesday, January 6 at 8 p.m., beginning with a ‘2 Broke Girls’ reunion for Kat Dennings and guest Beth Behrs. ‘The Rookie’ will premiere its 9th season at 9 p.m. that night, leading into the series debut of ‘The Rookie: North.’ On Thursday, January 7, ‘9-1-1’ will return at 8 p.m., followed by ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ at 9 p.m. and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at 10 p.m. Six weeks later, ‘High Potential’ pops up once more with a special episode in a post-Super Bowl time slot on Sunday, February 14. ‘Super Bowl LXI’ airs that day on ABC beginning at 6:30 p.m., leading into the ‘High Potential’ episode starting at 10:15 p.m. ABC keeps the lead-in going with the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 7, followed by Season 25 of ‘American Idol’ on Monday, February 8.

Notably, ‘High Potential’ follows Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory. Morgan is a single mother with an extremely high IQ. She was a night cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department before becoming a Major Crimes consultant. She solves cases that other detectives can’t solve since she is able to pick up on clues that others can’t. The show premiered in September 2024 and is an adaptation of the French series ‘HPI.’ Daniel Sunjata plays Detective Adam Karadec. Judy Reyes plays Captain Selena Soto. Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz are also part of the main cast. Steve Howey also joined in Season 2 as Nick Wagner.

A still from ‘High Potential’ (Image Source: Disney+)

‘High Potential’ was renewed for a third season by ABC in March 2026. This was just weeks before the Season 2 finale aired. The 18-episode season finished in April with Nick Wagner in a serious injury and his fate unknown. The Season 3 premiere is almost nine months after the finale. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will now be the new showrunners, having replaced Todd Harthan, who left to work on ‘Eragon’ on Disney+. The two sisters worked on Season 1 of ‘Poker Face.’ They have also worked on the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot project and previously worked on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ‘High Potential’ Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.



