When do new episodes of ‘9-1-1’ come out? Season 10 release time and weekly schedule

‘9-1-1’ Season 10 sends the 118 into a volcano emergency as Athena and Buck adjust to new responsibilities.

‘9-1-1’ is bringing a volcanic emergency to Los Angeles as the 118 returns for Season 10. The team’s next call comes as several members take on responsibilities beyond their rescue work. Athena Grant is moving into detective work, while Evan “Buck” Buckley is adjusting to foster parenthood. Their stories continue when the ABC drama returns in October, five months after its ninth season ended.

The next new episode is the Season 10 premiere, ‘That Sinking Feeling,’ airing Thursday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The episode occupies the network’s 8-9 p.m. ET slot. Viewers watching through on-demand streaming can catch the premiere on Friday, October 16. It will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for eligible bundle subscribers.

The release schedule confirms that new episodes will air Thursdays on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day. That establishes the weekly viewing pattern, rather than a full-season streaming drop. US viewers with a cable or satellite package that includes ABC can watch episodes when they air. Live TV services carrying the network also provide a way to follow the Thursday broadcasts. For viewers using Hulu’s on-demand service, the new episode becomes available the following day; access to Hulu on Disney+ requires an eligible subscription.

Angela Bassett (L) as Athena Grant and Corinne Massiah as May Grant in ‘9-1-1’ (Image Source: ABC)

ABC’s official premiere synopsis reads: “The 118 faces an earth-shattering emergency that shakes the city of Los Angeles to its core. Still finding her footing as a detective, Athena (Angela Bassett) leans on instinct to crack a mysterious new case, while May (Corinne Massiah) finds her own confidence in a new job.” The Season 10 trailer reveals the volcano threatening the city.

Beyond the emergency, Disney+ confirms that Buck, played by Oliver Stark, is fostering Theo with Eddie Diaz’s support. Kenneth Choi’s Howard “Chimney” Han continues leading the firehouse while honoring Bobby’s legacy. Harry Grant continues working as a firefighter, and May Grant pursues a career in nursing. Viewers who want to revisit those developments before the premiere can stream Seasons 1–9 on Hulu and, for eligible bundle subscribers, on Hulu on Disney+.