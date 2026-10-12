‘The Rookie’ Season 9 and ‘The Rookie: North’ announce release dates and major cast updates

The original and the spinoff show are scheduled to premiere in January 2027, with several stars set to appear in guest roles

‘The Rookie’ fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s upcoming season and its spinoff ‘The Rookie: North.’ On Sunday, cast members from both shows attended New York Comic-Con and revealed exciting updates. ‘The Rookie’ Season 9 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, and will be followed by the spinoff show. Notably, showrunner Alexi Hawley also revealed that Troian Bellisario, Dulé Hill, and Molly Kunz will join the fan-favorite show’s much-awaited season. Bellisario will appear as a recurring guest star, playing Stephanie Monroe. The character is a 30-something single mother who joins the police department in an effort to start over.

As for Hill, he will also appear as a guest star, Lt. Hughes, a “distracted” 30-year veteran trying to navigate his new job as Watch Commander while dealing with challenges in his personal life. Another cast member, Kunz, will play Quinn, a small-town girl determined to become an EMT in Los Angeles. She is described as “smart, athletic, and eager to impress.” The long-running show will welcome back cast members including Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie' (Image Source: Instagram | @therookieabc)

Along with the original show, viewers will also be treated to the spinoff, ‘The Rookie: North,’ which focuses on Alex Holland (played by Jay Ellis). The storyline starts with a home invasion that leads him to join the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Things get more interesting as he navigates patrolling areas where backup isn’t usually five minutes away. Along with his training officer, the new rookie will also have to prove himself to his fellow rookies. The series will also feature Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson.

A still from ‘The Rookie: North’ featuring Jay Ellis (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Darko Sikman)

The spinoff show's new cast includes Andy Allo in a guest capacity. She will play Brooke, a warm, attractive, and smart first-year ER resident navigating the pressures of the job. Her character will be seen connecting with the rookie police officer, played by Jay Ellis. Both shows premiere on January 6, 2027, on ABC. ‘The Rookie’ Season 9 will air at 9 p.m. ET/ PT, and the spinoff series ‘The Rookie: North’ will premiere at 10 p.m. Both shows can be enjoyed the next day on Hulu.