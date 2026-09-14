'High Potential's Kaitlin Olson reveals first look at 'Morgadec' in Season 3

'High Potential' starring Kaitlin Olson is set to come back with Season 3, and now we've the first look shared by the actress.

Kaitlin Olson has gifted fans with a first-look image of everyone's favorite will-they-won't-they couple from 'High Potential.' The actress took to social media to post a picture featuring herself and Daniel Sunjata in their characters' getup on Saturday, September 12. Both are posing at what appears to be the set for Season 3 of the procedural.

The post is captioned with a brain and a detective emoji, which symbolize their respective roles in the dynamic. Morgan, played by Olson, uses her expansive knowledge to solve cases, while Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) is the determined investigator who has become her closest confidant. The duo, also known as 'Morgadec,' has become one of the most popular ships of the small screen.

Season 2 finale left the duo in a vulnerable position. Morgan is still investigating the mysterious disappearance of her ex, Roman, a case that draws danger. Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) is left fighting for his life after being stabbed in a park late at night. Morgan is last seen calling out for help after discovering Nick's body.

Karadec was also at his lowest after his girlfriend Lucia's (Susan Kelechi Watson) connection to a crime was uncovered. 'Family Tree' features an emotional hug between the two friends after Karadec arrives at Morgan's house to apologize for his earlier attitude regarding Lucia. Fans hope something romantic could develop between this duo, but they may have to wait until 2027 to see it all play out on screen.

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)

ABC has placed the drama in midseason, but the cast and crew have commenced filming. According to social media updates, cameras began rolling in August 2026. Fans are trying to figure out where the story might be headed by looking at behind-the-scenes photos. This picture suggests that Morgan and Karadec will continue to work closely.

It is difficult to identify where the pair is shooting or posing, though it doesn’t appear to be the LAPD precinct. The scene could be set in a location associated with a particular case.

Still of Morgen and Karadec from 'High Potential Season 2 (Image Source: Disney)

Olson teased that fans will receive a good dose of their favorite duo in their third installment. “Oh, I wish I could tell you everything,” she shared at the Disney Advertising Upfront in May 2026 with Good Housekeeping. “There’s always the will they or won’t they with Karadec. There’s a lot of heartbreak at the end of this season, but I really love seeing Morgan struggle and get it wrong, because it makes her human.”

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Olson said fans will have more clarity on this "slow-burn" dynamic in the upcoming season. All episodes of 'High Potential' are currently streaming on Disney+.