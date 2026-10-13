‘High Potential’ to air special episode after Super Bowl LXI as ABC reveals 2027 plans

Super Bowl 2027 could give ‘High Potential’ its biggest episode yet and we can't wait

ABC has scheduled a special episode of ‘High Potential’ to air just after the Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, February 14, 2027, which is also Valentine’s Day. The network unveiled the news in a promo during ‘Monday Night Football’ on October 12. It featured Kaitlin Olson (‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’) portraying Morgan Gillory and saying that detective work is easy “as long as you know where to look.” The episode will be available on Disney+ and will also be broadcast on ABC.

A still from the ‘High Potential’ promo (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

ABC last broadcast the Super Bowl in February 2006, when Super Bowl XL took place at Ford Field in Detroit. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in that game, which averaged 90.7 million viewers. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 2 followed, drawing 38.1 million viewers, with a 16.6 rating among adults aged 18 to 49, the third-largest post-game audience in 18 years. Two decades later, ‘Super Bowl LXI’ at SoFi Stadium will mark the first time ESPN covers the game, with ABC and Disney+ broadcasting it as well.

Meanwhile, ‘High Potential’ comes with big numbers. According to ABC figures reported by TheWrap, the 2025-2026 season of the drama became the No. 1 series among adults aged 18 to 49 and the No. 3 show overall. It drew more than 16 million viewers over 35 days across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms. Season 2 wrapped up in April, and for the first time since its debut, the series was held off ABC’s fall lineup. Season 3 is set to launch during midseason in early 2027, although no premiere date has been announced yet. Outside of Super Bowl night, new episodes will air on Tuesdays on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Drew Goddard (‘The Cabin in the Woods’) created the series, which is based on the French drama ‘Haute Potentiel Intellectuel.’ It premiered on ABC on September 17, 2024. Olson plays Morgan, a single mother who works as a custodian at a police station until Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) notices her talent for solving crimes. Furthermore, the cast also includes Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava Gillory, and Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are the showrunners for the upcoming Season 3. They will executive produce along with Goddard, Olson, and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, while Andrea Massaro co-executive produces. 20th Television also produces the series. The first two seasons are streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.