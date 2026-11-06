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Is Kwan leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Season 23 Episode 4 ends with a major family twist

With Jo making a new friend and Simone recovering from a medical procedure, Kwan comes across an unexpected family member.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 36 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Cover Image Source: Disney | ABC)
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Cover Image Source: Disney | ABC)

Since ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 premiered, viewers have witnessed several unexpected developments. These include Simone’s pregnancy complications, Jo’s struggles with returning to medicine, and the tension between Jules and Winston. The latest episode introduces Kwan’s father, played by Russell Wong. Kwan, who was fired by Webber last season, had just regained permission to resume operating duties.

Stills from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Kwan and his father (Image Source: Disney | ABC)

Until now, the long-running medical drama had revealed very little about Kwan’s family. The only details that fans know are that he helped his late mother pay hospital bills while she battled a terminal illness, and no details related to his father have been revealed until now.

It would surely be interesting to see what this could mean for Harry Shum Jr.’s Kwan. This is because, since taking part in the fan-favorite dance competition show, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, his participation has fuelled speculation about a possible exit, although no departure has been confirmed.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Lucas and Simone (Image Source: Disney | ABC)

On top of that, with a new character added to his storyline, the show may take an unexpected turn. However, the show's creators haven't revealed any other details. Elsewhere in the latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Jules and Ndugu have gotten back together after losing a patient.

After Simone's pregnancy complications and medical procedure, Lucas repeatedly tries to check on her. But she has been brushing him off every time he came to talk to her. Although she told him she went through something, she hadn’t told him about the medical procedure yet.

After meeting a fellow struggling mother, Jo found some closure and shared traumas, which was quite an emotional scene. Notably, she also reflected on one of the primary reasons why she was struggling: it was the sound of the monitor in her hospital room, which has been haunting her ever since. On a happier note, Amelia and Toni are also preparing for a weekend getaway together. To learn more, fans can watch Season 23, Episode 4, on ABC and stream it on Hulu.

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