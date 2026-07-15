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‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ gets Season 18 release date with bigger episode run

The Gang returns with workplace automation, conspiracy theories and a Renaissance Faire clash involving the McPoyles.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds and Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (Cover Image Source: FX)
Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds and Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (Cover Image Source: FX)

FX has confirmed that ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ will be making its way back to screens for another season, continuing the long-running comedy’s legacy. Fans can expect the gang to return with fresh antics and familiar chaos when the new season premieres. ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 18 premieres August 17, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FXX and FX, with streaming available on Hulu at the same time. Season 18 will give viewers 10 episodes instead of the eight offered in each of the previous three seasons. Viewers outside the United States will be able to watch the new episodes on Disney+. The network also released key art for the season as the series prepares to begin its next run.

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds and Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (Image Source: FX)
Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds and Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (Image Source: FX)

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ follows five friends who operate Paddy’s Pub while pursuing plans that often create new problems for the group. The show began in 2005 and reached its standing as the longest-running live-action comedy series when its 15th season aired in 2021. Season 18 continues that run with Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito returning. The Season 18 description places Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank in several situations linked to work, money and changes in Philadelphia. One story follows the group as they try to recover inheritances connected to a dead woman, while another puts them around tent encampments and a divide between people who have money and those who do not. Workplace automation will also affect the characters as they deal with the possibility of losing jobs. The season will also address neurodivergence, conspiracy theories and changing public attitudes toward drinking.

The Gang will also visit a Renaissance Faire, where it will face the McPoyle family along with nerds and live-action role-players. Another episode will see the group sponsor a Little League team in an attempt to improve its standing in the community. The series description says conditions at Paddy’s Pub and in the characters’ personal lives have become harder to control. Rob Mac returns as Mac and remains an executive producer on the series he created. Kaitlin Olson is back as Dee Reynolds, while Howerton returns as her brother, Dennis Reynolds. Day continues as Charlie Kelly, one of Paddy’s Pub’s co-owners and a member of the show’s central group. Danny DeVito will again play Frank Reynolds, who joined the series in its second season.

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito and Rob Mac as Charlie, Dennis, Dee, Frank and Mac in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (Image Source: FX)
Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito and Rob Mac as Charlie, Dennis, Dee, Frank and Mac in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (Image Source: FX)

The show has not announced a complete list of guest stars for Season 18, though the network’s description says the episodes will include cameos and references to Philadelphia traditions and other television comedies. The McPoyles are confirmed to be part of the Renaissance Faire story, bringing the family back into the Gang’s orbit. The new season will also move between Paddy’s Pub, workplaces and community settings as the characters respond to the different conflicts. More casting details could be released before the premiere. Mac, Day and Howerton are among the executive producers for Season 18. Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, John Chernin and Vanessa McGee also serve as executive producers. FX Productions produces the series. Fans can catch up on previous seasons of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

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