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When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Time, date and more

The popular teen drama is based on Ali Novak's young adult romance novel series of the same name
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix is currently gearing up to release the next installment of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’. Filled with teen romance and love triangle drama, Season 3 will comprise 10 episodes, which will premiere on Thursday, August 6, on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET. Fans will appreciate the binge-worthy release schedule as they have waited a whole year after Season 2 premiered in August 2025. And since the series is a Netflix original, fans will have to subscribe to the platform to stream it.

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde
Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Image Source: Netflix)

Currently, Netflix offers three subscription plans, which fans can choose from according to their needs. They range from $7.99 to $24.99 per month, based on ad availability and quality. For those who do not know, the popular drama is based on Ali Novak's young adult romance novel series of the same name. The first book was released in 2012, while the sequel arrived in April 2025.

Season 3 of the fan-favorite show will pick up where Season 2 left off. It is safe to assume that the upcoming installment is set to shake things up in a big way as the streamer teased, “If you thought Season 2 was jam-packed with drama and romance, Season 3 ups the ante.” The official synopsis reads, “With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected.” 

A still from 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 3 (Image Source
A still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by David Brown)

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry will return to their lead roles as Jackie, Cole, and Alex, respectively. The returning cast for the third season also includes Connor Stanhope, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Zoë Soul, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Johnny Link, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Janet Kidder, and Jake Manley. Adding to the excitement, the series has already been renewed for Season 4, which is slated to premiere in 2027.

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