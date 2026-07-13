When will Disney's ‘Moana’ release on streaming? Here's everything we know about the live-action remake

The live-action remake film features Dwayne Johnson as the larger-than-life demigod Maui, a role he also voiced in the animated films.

'Moana,' the live-action remake of 2016's hit animated film, hit theaters on July 10. Fans finally had the chance to revisit the popular Pacific Islands story on the big screen after nearly 10 years. Directed by Thomas Kail and written by Jared Bush, the musical adventure film recreates the magic of Motunui and goddess Te Fiti with a live-action cast, led by Dwayne Johnson. The film follows the titular character as she embarks on a brave journey to save her island and its people, joining forces with the demigod Maui to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

In the latest iteration of 'Moana,' Johnson reprises his role as Maui (from the animated film) alongside Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, and others. The film is expected to follow Disney's recent release pattern, first arriving on premium video-on-demand before making its streaming debut on Disney+. Based on recent release trends, the live-action remake is expected to arrive on Disney+ around October, although Disney has not announced an official release date. Viewers will need a valid Disney+ subscription, with plans starting at $12.99 per month.

An image of Dwayne Johnson as Maui from the 2026 film 'Moana' (Image Source: Disney+ | Moana)

Before it reaches Disney+, the film is expected to become available through premium video on demand (PVOD). Based on Disney's recent release pattern, viewers will be able to purchase or rent the movie on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google TV, within 45 to 60 days, so by late August or early September. The price range for purchasing the film is $24.99 to $29.99, and it can be rented for $19.99 to $24.99.

An image of Catherine Laga'aia as Moana from the live-action remake of 'Moana' (Image Source: Disney+ | Moana)

The live-action remake has opened below expectations compared to the original animated film, which went on to gross $687 million worldwide. The recent movie was made on a budget of $250 million but earned only $95 million at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend, a step down from its expected global opening of $130 million. Its theatrical performance could influence how long Disney keeps the film exclusively in cinemas before its digital release.