MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Yellowstone’ star reveals how Taylor Sheridan finally got him on ‘Lioness’: ‘If it could ever...’

The actor joined the series after completing the final season of ‘Yellowstone,’ which is also created by Taylor Sheridan.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
'Lioness' Season 3 still featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)
'Lioness' Season 3 still featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Ian Bohen spent years waiting for the schedule to open up so he could join Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness.’ The actor was already working on Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ when the Paramount+ series debuted, but the two productions often filmed at the same time. Bohen told Sheridan that he wanted a role if the timing ever allowed it. After ‘Yellowstone’ ended, Bohen finally got the opportunity to join ‘Lioness’ Season 3 as Grady.

In an interview with People, Bohen said he had followed ‘Lioness’ from the beginning. He discussed joining the series at the New York City premiere for Season 3 on July 29. “I’ve wanted to work on it since it debuted, and I was on Yellowstone, and they often shot concurrently, so there wasn’t an opportunity,” he said. Bohen recalled telling Sheridan, “If it could ever work, I would love to do this.” According to the actor, Sheridan responded, “Yeah, I’ll think about that.”

Taylor Sheridan attends the world premiere of ‘1883’ at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Ian Bohen attends the ‘Lioness’ premiere (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller; (R) Instagram | Ian Bohen)
Taylor Sheridan attends the world premiere of ‘1883’ at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Ian Bohen attends the ‘Lioness’ premiere (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller; (R) Instagram | Ian Bohen)

Bohen played ranch wrangler Ryan on ‘Yellowstone,’ which wrapped its run in December 2024. Production on the third season of ‘Lioness’ began in October 2025, giving him the opening he had been waiting for. “I got a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to come?’ I think the [exact] words were, ‘Would you like to come play with us?’ And of course, those are the magic words,” Bohen recalled. He added, “Yellowstone concluded gloriously, and then I had the opportunity to come and be with these guys. Yeah, it’s great timing.”

In ‘Lioness,’ Bohen plays Grady, who is a by-the-book Delta Force operator and the primary K9 handler. He joins a cast led by Zoe Saldaña, with Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly also starring.

In January, Bohen shared a behind-the-scenes image with Saldaña and De Oliveira in tactical gear. He wrote, “No need to look back I’ll check your Six, we’re running straight forward into 2026.” Bohen also said the existing cast made him feel part of the group as soon as he arrived. “I’m gonna say that I’ve never felt more welcomed by a cast, in all my career, than I have with these people,” he said.

“I had met them in passing here and there over the years as a, you know, ‘Hi, nice to see you.’ But when I finally got there, they treated me like I was brethren from the get-go. Just as warm as could be.” He continued, “So, I’ve never felt more at home as [I do now]. And that doesn’t happen a lot. In fact, oftentimes it can be the opposite. So this family is quite special to me.” New episodes of ‘Lioness’ Season 3 are released on Sundays on Paramount+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When does ‘The Shards’ come out? Release date, time, and more
TV

When does ‘The Shards’ come out? Release date, time, and more

The nine-episode FX drama follows an uneven weekly rollout through its September 9 finale, here's the complete schedule.
3 hours ago
Where was 'My Life with the Walter Boys' filmed? Inside the Canadian locations behind Netflix's teen drama
THE BOYS (2019)

Where was 'My Life with the Walter Boys' filmed? Inside the Canadian locations behind Netflix's teen drama

The beautiful world of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ comes alive in surprising real locations that perfectly capture its small-town charm.
4 hours ago
Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained
TV

Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained

A familiar character returns with a new face, sparking fresh questions about a bigger role and what it could mean for Ted's next chapter.
6 hours ago
‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (1973)

‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent

'The Young and The Restless' bid farewell to Noah and Sienna because of Matt Clark; however, new writers could have a different fate for the couple.
7 hours ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell

Alex Russo came face to face with alternate versions of her childhood best friend Harper and ex-boyfriend Mason in Season 3
9 hours ago
When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Release time, date and more
THE BOYS (2019)

When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Release time, date and more

The popular teen drama is based on Ali Novak's young adult romance novel series of the same name
9 hours ago
Hulu and Disney+ renew ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season
TV

Hulu and Disney+ renew ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season

Disney+ and Hulu have renewed ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season, bringing back the lead cast to resolve Season 2’s cliffhanger.
10 hours ago
Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision
TV

Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1 reveals that Ted has settled back into life in Kansas City and works at a supermarket
12 hours ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back two fan-favorite characters and quickly reveals the tragic fate of one of them
12 hours ago
‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return
TV

‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return

Christian Howard, who played Ethan Lovett, wraps up his storyline in the August 4 episode of ‘General Hospital’
13 hours ago