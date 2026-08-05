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Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained

A familiar character returns with a new face, sparking fresh questions about a bigger role and what it could mean for Ted's next chapter.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Jason Sudeikis (L) and Grant Feely (R) in a still from Ted Lasso (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)
Jason Sudeikis (L) and Grant Feely (R) in a still from Ted Lasso (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)

Fans watching ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 may quickly notice that Henry, Ted Lasso's son, looks different this time. The change is not part of the story but the result of a casting decision before the new season began. While Apple TV has not officially explained the switch, the recast has already sparked discussions about Henry's bigger role in the upcoming episodes.

For the first three seasons, actor Gus Turner played Henry, appearing in several emotional moments alongside Ted. Season 4 introduces Grant Feeley as the new Henry, with the young actor best known for projects including ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘Chicago P.D.’, and ‘Five Nights at Freddy's 2’. 

Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: YouTube|Apple TV+)

Apple TV has remained silent about the reason behind the recast. However, rumors suggest the production wanted an actor with stronger football skills for the new season. That has fueled speculation that Henry will spend much more time on screen rather than remain a supporting background character. If those reports prove accurate, viewers could see him participating in football-focused scenes throughout the season. Henry could become part of AFC Richmond's youth setup or appear regularly during training sessions connected with the main team.

It would also allow Ted's journey as both a coach and father to develop in meaningful new ways. Early promotional images have added even more intrigue surrounding Henry's expanded role this season. One released photo shows Ted and Henry sitting together inside a pub while Henry wears what appears to be a British school uniform. This could also mean that Henry is now living with Ted in the United Kingdom rather than staying in Kansas. 

Hannah Waddingham in a still from 'Ted Lasso'
Hannah Waddingham in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: YouTube|Apple TV+)

If Henry is indeed living with Ted, Season 4 could place much greater focus on Ted balancing fatherhood with the demands of coaching. That idea fits naturally with the show's long-running message about family, responsibility, and personal growth. Instead of separating Ted's personal and professional lives, the new season may finally bring both worlds together.

Nothing has been officially confirmed beyond the casting change, so fans will have to wait for future episodes to learn Henry's full story. Even so, replacing the young actor suggests the character will play a far more important role than before. With Ted returning for another chapter, Henry's new face may also signal a fresh beginning for the entire series.

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