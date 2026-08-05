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Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1 reveals that Ted has settled back into life in Kansas City and works at a supermarket
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso’ Season 4 opens with a familiar face in an unfamiliar place, and the premiere wastes little time explaining why Ted finally chooses to return. The episode reveals that Ted has settled back into life in Kansas City, yet something is missing. Despite appearing happy while working as an assistant manager at the supermarket, Ted is secretly frustrated about not being appreciated for his abilities. He always takes charge of the situation by helping his colleagues solve their problems, but his leadership goes unnoticed. Moreover, Ted does not like coaching Henry's soccer team because being a father is sometimes more important than being a coach. Nevertheless, Ted cannot ignore any practice that takes place on the field.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, and Nick Mohammed in a still from 'Ted Lasso'
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, and Nick Mohammed in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Everything changes when Rebecca, Keeley, and Higgins unexpectedly arrive in Kansas City with a fresh opportunity. They ask Ted to become the head coach of AFC Richmond's women's team, which is currently dealing with financial struggles. The challenge immediately feels like something only Ted can take on, even though he spends most of the episode pretending he has little interest. Their visit also catches viewers up on everyone's lives while delivering plenty of laughs.

The episode also introduces a meaningful theme by highlighting the challenges faced by women's football. Higgins visits the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, where the narrative draws parallels between the historical inequalities in sports and the current struggles of women’s football. While the guide recognizes that there are some differences between the two stories, the discussion serves to reinforce the show’s ongoing theme of helping underrepresented athletes.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, and Brett Goldstein in a still from 'Ted Lasso'
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, and Brett Goldstein in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV+)

The show's trademark humor remains intact in the first episode. Rebecca has trouble with barbecue sauce before purchasing an extravagant and sparkly dress for herself during a trip around town. Elsewhere, Higgins proudly wears the vintage baseball shirt he bought at the museum gift shop, while jet lag leads to several amusing moments during the episode.

Things get emotional towards the end when Ted finally realizes what he really wants. He texts Michelle and asks her what she thinks of returning to London together. Henry unexpectedly texts back, giving him the green light, and this allows Ted to have an honest conversation with him, which he had been avoiding throughout the episode. Michelle and Henry’s openness to relocating changes everything. Once Ted realizes that moving again does not require him to abandon his family, his decision feels like the natural next step. His decision to coach AFC Richmond's newly formed women's team arrives as the emotional turning point, setting up the show's next chapter.

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