'Jumanji 4' latest update reveals Nick Jonas, 'Taxi' star's status for adventure flick

Both stars will reprise their roles as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough and Edward "Eddie" Gilpin

The latest casting update for 'Jumanji 4' reveals whether Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito are back in the fold. With the new film set to go on floors soon, the question was about the returning characters, and in focus was Jonas and the 'Taxi' star.

The latest report from The Hollywood Reporter said that both stars are set to reprise their roles as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough and Edward "Eddie" Gilpin, respectively. Also returning are Lamorne Morris, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, and Rhys Darby. Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes are the new faces in the mix. Jonas' return makes him a regular fixture in all three movies where he played Seaplane. DeVito played Spencer's grandfather, Eddie, who entered the games as 'The Rock's avatar.

Earlier, Johnson took to Instagram to drop a major update on the film. "Officially kicking off production of JUMANJI, at our cast table read in Los Angeles - where we will film as well. What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure. Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film."

Speaking to the outlet when 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' released, Jonas had expressed his excitement for being part of the film. "I was about 5 or 6 when I first watched it. I rented it at a place called Blockbuster. (Laughs.) It freaked me out when I first saw it, like it did for a lot of people," he said.

"And you fall in love with it, and it becomes a huge part of my childhood. When I read the script, I was blown away by the approach they were taking and the idea of this body swap. Being sucked into the game this time was a really fresh take, and you get to work with these incredible actors. It was a dream scenario."

Jonas also weighed in on the pressure to film a movie based on an iconic original. "Once I found out that it was a reimagining and a new Jumanji adventure, that alleviated some of the pressure, because it’s about just telling your own story. There’s no way to compete with the original. It’s a beloved film by so many, and Robin Williams’ performance is truly brilliant."

At the time of writing, there is very little known about the film. 'Jumanji 4' is expected to uphold the release tradition and hit screens on December 11, 2026.