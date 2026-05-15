Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy series ‘The Hawk’ sets release date and it's coming sooner than you think

Will Ferrell's comedy series is set to premiere on the platform on July 16, 2026

Netflix finally unveiled the official teaser for Will Ferrell’s upcoming golf comedy series 'The Hawk,' which also features fellow 'Saturday Night Live' alum Molly Shannon as Stacy. The comedy series is set to premiere on the platform on July 16, and the trailer gives fans a glimpse into the chaotic adventure. The clip begins with the golf legend, Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, played by Ferrell, stating, “We cannot know what the universe holds in store for us. Its designs are mysterious. In golf, there is a saying, ‘Play it as it lies.’” As Lonnie takes a shot, he declares, “Oh, Mama, I’m back!” However, the ball dramatically lands on a bystander, after which he adds, “Oh, I’m not back!”

A still from 'The Hawk' featuring Jimmy Tatro and Will Ferrell (Image Source: Instagram | @netflix)

Netflix describes the character, “Lonnie Hawkins (Will Ferrell), 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet.” The storyline also revolves around his son, Lance, who is “golf’s new golden boy” and Lonnie’s ex-wife. Despite all the odds, Lonnie is dead set on getting “one more major win” to complete golf’s Grand Slam. He strongly believes that he is just “one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

The streamer describes it as “the kind of comeback story professional athletes dream of.” As the golf legend begins his journey “back to greatness,” he delivers lots of hilarious moments. One of the scenes in the trailer sees Lonnie’s ex-wife telling him, “There’s nothing in God’s bag of miracles that could get you back on top,” while another features him struggling to get a ball out of a bunker and having a meltdown while live on air. Apart from his estranged wife, he is accompanied by his son Lance, Lance’s fiancée, a social-media influencer, and a new caddie. Lonnie also has some old rivals, including Golden Fisk, a pro golfer who has beaten Lonnie twice. Then there’s PGA TOUR board member Anton, and more.

A still from 'The Hawk' featuring Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell (Image Source: Instagram | @netflix)

This will mark Ferrell’s first-ever television comedy series, adding to the anticipation. In addition to playing the lead role, he is also the creator and executive producer, along with Alix Taylor, Jessica Elbaum, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and more. Additional cast members include Jimmy Tatro (playing Lance), Fortune Feimster (playing Sam), Luke Wilson (playing Golden Fisk), Chris Parnell (playing Anton), Katelyn Tarver (playing Natalie), David Hornsby (playing Radford), Gabriel Hogan (as Jerry), and Aida Osman (as Crystal).