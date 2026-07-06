Kaitlin Olson's 'High Potential' Season 3 gets early update despite 2027 delay

'High Potential' Season 3 finally gets an update as the show appears to be moving forward with ABC holding the procedural for 2027.

'High Potential' Season 3 may not arrive on ABC until 2027, but work on the Kaitlin Olson-led procedural appears to have started behind the scenes. Matthew Lamb, who plays Elliott on the series, shared an Instagram update showing that the writers’ room is already active for the next season. The update gives fans something new after the long wait created by ABC’s scheduling move. It also comes after Season 2 ended with unresolved questions around Morgan Gillory, Major Crimes, and Captain Nick Wagner’s fate.

ABC confirmed in May that new seasons of several returning shows, including 'High Potential' Season 3, 'The Rookie', 'Will Trent', and 'Shifting Gears,' will debut in 2027. The network has not announced an exact premiere date for 'High Potential' yet. The delay stood out because the series has become one of ABC's top-rated dramas, averaging over 16 million viewers across platforms. The early writers’ room update does not move up the premiere window, but it shows that season planning has begun.

Still of Morgan and Karadec from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney)

The next season has a lot to address after the Season 2 finale left Captain Nick Wagner’s future unclear. Morgan, played by Kaitlin Olson, found Wagner after he had been stabbed when he went to meet a source. The episode cut away before confirming whether he survived, leaving the show with one of its biggest unresolved storylines. The cliffhanger now carries extra weight because Steve Howey will not return as a series regular, though a future guest appearance has not been ruled out.

Steve Howey and Kaitlin Olson in a still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: ABC | High Potential)

That means Season 3 will likely have to explain Wagner’s fate early while also moving Morgan’s story forward. The Season 2 finale also deepened the mystery around Roman, whose disappearance has shaped Morgan and Ava’s family life since the start of the show. With Wagner attacked and Morgan still searching for answers, Major Crimes could return in a more unsettled place than before. The writers’ room update suggests those storylines are now being mapped out, even if filming details have not been announced.

A screenshot of Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory in 'High Potential' (Cover image credit: YouTube | ABC)

The new season will also move forward under a changed creative team. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman were previously named as the new showrunners for 'High Potential' Season 3 after Todd Harthan’s exit. Their arrival gives the show a new behind-the-scenes direction as it continues Morgan’s work with Adam Karadec, Selena Soto, Daphne Forrester, Oz, and the rest of Major Crimes. Since Lamb’s Elliott is also considered a high-potential child, Season 3 could give Morgan’s family life more room while the Roman case continues.

For now, ABC has only confirmed that 'High Potential' will return in 2027, so viewers will have to wait for a specific premiere date. The first two seasons are available to watch on ABC.com and stream on Hulu. When Season 3 eventually premieres on ABC, episodes are expected to be available to stream on Hulu the next day, based on the network’s usual release pattern for the series. Until then, the writers’ room update is the clearest sign that Morgan and Major Crimes are already being prepared for their next case.