Hulu and Disney+ renew ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season

Disney+ and Hulu have renewed ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season, bringing back the lead cast to resolve Season 2’s cliffhanger.

After around six months since its Season 2 finale, 'The Artful Dodger' has finally been renewed for a third and final season. Thomas Brodie-Sangster is set to reprise the titular character alongside David Thewlis as Fagin and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox, according to Deadline. Filming will soon commence in Sydney for the third installment. Sony Pictures Television's Curio Pictures' Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner will again serve as executive producers/producers for the show. Chris Martin-Jones will be billed as a series producer. Series veterans Ben Young and Ben C. Lucas have also been tapped as directors.

Still of Jack and Belle in 'The Artful Dodger' — Image Source: Disney+

Fans were a bit concerned about the time Disney+ and Hulu were taking to greenlight another season. The historical heist drama is reportedly the most-viewed Australian original title on Disney+. Hence, the decision to renew should have been a no-brainer. But the long time span led fans to speculate that there were other reasons in play they had no idea about. The wait was more distressing, as Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. However, the latest update about the season's renewal has fans content. "The renewal is a testament to the quality of this show and everyone involved in making it," Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Disney Australia and New Zealand's SVP and managing director, shared at the time of the announcement. "We love that audiences have embraced the show's unique blend of adventure, humor and romance, and we are planning for this season to be even more ambitious, surprising and unpredictable," Porter added while honoring the show's massive fanbase.

Still of Fagin and Jack in 'The Artful Dodger' — Image Source: Disney+

The call to end the series after Season 3 was taken jointly by the creatives and the streaming companies, according to Parade. A release date is yet to be announced, but if filming kicks off in the coming months, the final season will likely be out in 2027 or 2028. BAFTA nominee Andrew Knight will be in charge of scripting and serve as executive producer. Dan Knight, who was on board the first season as a co-script lead and co-executive producer, is back as a script producer.

Still of Fagin in 'The Artful Dodger' — Image Source: Hulu/Disney

'The Artful Dodger' is a sequel to Charles Dickens' 'Oliver Twist' featuring Jack Dawkins (the Artful Dodger) working as a surgeon in 1850s Australia. Season 2 presented Jack (Brodie-Sangster) and Belle with several challenges. The duo dealt with a serial killer and a cholera outbreak, along with a myriad of obstacles to their relationship. Ultimately, the serial killer was caught, the source of the outbreak was identified, and even the main couple found their way back to each other. But still, not everything was hunky dory, as Fagin was last seen struggling for his life after being buried alive. Season 3 will reveal his fate. All episodes of 'The Artful Dodger' are currently streaming on Hulu.