MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Hulu and Disney+ renew ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season

Disney+ and Hulu have renewed ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season, bringing back the lead cast to resolve Season 2’s cliffhanger.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell) from 'The Artful Dodger' (Cover Image Source: Disney/Hulu)
A still of Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell) from 'The Artful Dodger' (Cover Image Source: Disney/Hulu)

After around six months since its Season 2 finale, 'The Artful Dodger' has finally been renewed for a third and final season. Thomas Brodie-Sangster is set to reprise the titular character alongside David Thewlis as Fagin and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox, according to Deadline. Filming will soon commence in Sydney for the third installment. Sony Pictures Television's Curio Pictures' Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner will again serve as executive producers/producers for the show. Chris Martin-Jones will be billed as a series producer. Series veterans Ben Young and Ben C. Lucas have also been tapped as directors. 

Still of Jack and Belle in 'The Artful Dodger'
Still of Jack and Belle in 'The Artful Dodger' — Image Source: Disney+

Fans were a bit concerned about the time Disney+ and Hulu were taking to greenlight another season. The historical heist drama is reportedly the most-viewed Australian original title on Disney+. Hence, the decision to renew should have been a no-brainer. But the long time span led fans to speculate that there were other reasons in play they had no idea about. The wait was more distressing, as Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. However, the latest update about the season's renewal has fans content. "The renewal is a testament to the quality of this show and everyone involved in making it," Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Disney Australia and New Zealand's SVP and managing director, shared at the time of the announcement. "We love that audiences have embraced the show's unique blend of adventure, humor and romance, and we are planning for this season to be even more ambitious, surprising and unpredictable," Porter added while honoring the show's massive fanbase

Still of Fagin and Jack in 'The Artful Dodger'
Still of Fagin and Jack in 'The Artful Dodger' — Image Source: Disney+

The call to end the series after Season 3 was taken jointly by the creatives and the streaming companies, according to Parade. A release date is yet to be announced, but if filming kicks off in the coming months, the final season will likely be out in 2027 or 2028. BAFTA nominee Andrew Knight will be in charge of scripting and serve as executive producer. Dan Knight, who was on board the first season as a co-script lead and co-executive producer, is back as a script producer. 

Still of Fagin in 'The Artful Dodger'
Still of Fagin in 'The Artful Dodger' — Image Source: Hulu/Disney

'The Artful Dodger' is a sequel to Charles Dickens' 'Oliver Twist' featuring Jack Dawkins (the Artful Dodger) working as a surgeon in 1850s Australia. Season 2 presented Jack (Brodie-Sangster) and Belle with several challenges. The duo dealt with a serial killer and a cholera outbreak, along with a myriad of obstacles to their relationship. Ultimately, the serial killer was caught, the source of the outbreak was identified, and even the main couple found their way back to each other. But still, not everything was hunky dory, as Fagin was last seen struggling for his life after being buried alive. Season 3 will reveal his fate. All episodes of 'The Artful Dodger' are currently streaming on Hulu. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained
TV

Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained

A familiar character returns with a new face, sparking fresh questions about a bigger role and what it could mean for Ted's next chapter.
3 minutes ago
‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (1973)

‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent

'The Young and The Restless' bid farewell to Noah and Sienna because of Matt Clark; however, new writers could have a different fate for the couple.
29 minutes ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell

Alex Russo came face to face with alternate versions of her childhood best friend Harper and ex-boyfriend Mason in Season 3
2 hours ago
When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Time, date and more
THE BOYS (2019)

When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Time, date and more

The popular teen drama is based on Ali Novak's young adult romance novel series of the same name
2 hours ago
Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision
TV

Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1 reveals that Ted has settled back into life in Kansas City and works at a supermarket
5 hours ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back two fan-favorite characters and quickly reveals the tragic fate of one of them
5 hours ago
‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return
TV

‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return

Christian Howard, who played Ethan Lovett, wraps up his storyline in the August 4 episode of ‘General Hospital’
7 hours ago
Viola Davis leads new thriller for Peacock and we're all in
TV

Viola Davis leads new thriller for Peacock and we're all in

The ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ star will play a problem solver in the upcoming thriller
7 hours ago
Where was ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 filmed? Every major location in Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ sports comedy
TV

Where was ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 filmed? Every major location in Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ sports comedy

The latest season of ‘Ted Lasso’ features several recognizable filming locations. Here's where the cast and crew shot the Apple TV+ series.
8 hours ago
‘AGT’ contestant Travis Garland has surprising ‘DWTS’ connection ahead of Judges Callback
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘AGT’ contestant Travis Garland has surprising ‘DWTS’ connection ahead of Judges Callback

Singer Travis Garland also starred on Season 3 of 'Marriage Boot Camp' alongside his then-girlfriend, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day
8 hours ago