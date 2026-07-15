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Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ trailer teases 1980s L.A. teens hunted by serial killer as FX confirms release date

Ryan Murphy’s latest FX thriller has arrived with its first trailer, teasing murder, obsession, and a mysterious new student hiding dark secrets.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)
A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

Ryan Murphy is bringing another chilling story to television. On Tuesday, July 14, FX released the first trailer for ‘The Shards’, the upcoming series based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 2023 bestselling novel of the same name. The preview introduces a glamorous world of wealthy Los Angeles teenagers whose carefree lives begin to crack after the arrival of a mysterious newcomer. The series stars Igby Rigney as Bret, an ambitious high school senior with dreams of becoming a writer. The opening scene of the trailer features Bret reflecting on his youth as he says, “Being a teenager in 1981 was, perhaps, the last moment of our youth.” The clip then shows Bret pitching his latest manuscript to his editor, Terry, played by Wes Bentley. During their conversation, Terry asks what kind of book Bret is writing. 

“It’s about a group of young people,” Bret explains. Curious, Terry asks, “Does it have s*x in it?” Bret replies with a “yes.” Terry then follows up with, “Pink c*caine... male h**kers?” “That too,” Bret answers. Terry responds with a grin, “Everyone loves a good coming-of-age story.” Of course, the audience quickly realizes this is anything but an ordinary coming-of-age tale. In his novel, inspired by his circle of friends, Bret hopes to capture their colorful lives in early-1980s Los Angeles. His classmates spend their days attending parties, chasing romance, and preparing for graduation from an elite prep school. Then Robert Mallory enters the picture, and everything starts to change. Homer Gere plays Robert, the mysterious transfer student whose arrival unsettles Bret.

Screengrabs of Igby Rigney and Homer Gere taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)
Screengrabs of Igby Rigney and Homer Gere taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

Although Robert initially appears charming and confident, Bret can not shake the feeling that something is not right. At roughly the same time Robert joins the school, a string of brutal killings begins targeting teenagers in the surrounding community. The timing is enough to make Bret suspicious, and those concerns only grow stronger as the trailer continues. At one point, Bret bluntly says, “There’s something very wrong with him.” He later adds, “This is all a game to him. He’s psycho.” Whether Bret’s instincts are correct or whether his fears are leading him down the wrong path remains one of the biggest questions raised by the preview. According to the official synopsis, ‘The Shards’ centers on a close-knit group of seniors attending a prestigious Los Angeles prep school. 

A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)
A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

While they deal with friendship, romance, jealousy, obsession, and questions about who they want to become, another threat looms over their city. A serial killer targeting teenagers has appeared, turning what should have been an exciting final year into something far more dangerous. The trailer hints that nobody is completely safe. As Bret and his friends continue attending parties and enjoying the privileges of their wealthy lifestyle, an uneasy feeling follows them everywhere. Alongside Rigney, Gere, and Bentley, the cast also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, and Jordan Roth. Meanwhile, the wait won’t be long. Along with dropping the first trailer, FX also announced the show’s premiere date. ‘The Shards’ is set to debut on August 5.

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