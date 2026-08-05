‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent

'The Young and The Restless' bid farewell to Noah and Sienna because of Matt Clark; however, new writers could have a different fate for the couple.

‘The Young and the Restless’ is bidding goodbye to two cast members, Lucas Adams and Tamara Braun, who exited the soap opera after the August 3, 2026, episode, according to Michael Fairman TV. The two actors play Noah and Sienna, respectively, although their exit from Genoa City may not be permanent. During the episode, Noah informed his mother, Sharon (Sharon Case), and half-sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), that the couple is moving to the West Coast. The reason behind this move was Matt Clark (Roger Howarth) and the threat he poses. For those unaware, Matt is Sienna's ex-husband.

Still of Noah and Sienna from 'The Young and the Restless' — Image Source: CBS

Matt is a notorious villain who has used various schemes over the years to hurt Sharon, Nick, Sienna, and Noah. At one point, Matt, who was previously Carter Mills and Mitch Bacall, had imprisoned Noah and Sienna in a building. Thus, the couple decides to leave Genoa City to put some distance between themselves and Matt. All hope is not lost for the couple's fans, though, as Noah assured Sharon that once Matt leaves Genoa City, he may consider coming back. The video teaser of this week's episodes revealed that Noah has left his nightclub, 'The Shadow Room,' in Danny Romalotti's hands.

Still of Noah and Sienna in 'The Young and the Restless' — Image Source: CBS

Adams was under contract with the soap opera, while Braun had a recurring status on the show. The casting also marked a reunion, as Braun played Ava Vitali, the mother of Tripp Dalton, portrayed by Adams on 'Days of Our Lives.' Adams joined 'The Young and the Restless' on November 4, 2025, while Braun first featured in the episode that aired on October 14, 2025. The duo's exit story was penned by Josh Griffith, who has now left the position of head writer on the show. With Jamey Giddens and Dan O'Connor replacing him, it is possible that the couple returns with some interesting storylines.

Still of Ian and Mariah in 'The Young and The Restless' — Image Source: CBS

Noah and Sienna may be leaving Genoa City, but the show welcomed another fan favorite. The freshly Emmy-nominated Camryn Grimes returned to the soap on August 3, 2026. The actress wasn't expecting the nomination for her work as Mariah Copeland. “I’m still kind of processing it,” she told The Soap Scene. “It was such a shock,” Grimes explained.

She wasn't even following the updates on the day of the announcement. Hence, the phone call took her by surprise. She revealed that the scenes focusing on Mariah's mental health crisis earned her the nomination. These scenes featured her tenure in the mental health facility as well as time with Ian Ward (Ray Wise). 'The Young and the Restless' continues to air Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 p.m. ET.