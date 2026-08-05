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‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back two fan-favorite characters and quickly reveals the tragic fate of one of them
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' (Cover Image Source: Disney)
A still from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' (Cover Image Source: Disney)

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' just aired its four-part final season on Disney Channel. It was filled with twists and turns, but none hit more than the revelation of Mason Greyback's fate in the real world. After Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) sacrifices herself to save her daughter Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) in the Season 2 finale, her whereabouts are left up in the air. It is revealed in the final season that she is now stuck in a magical portal. In an alternate reality, she is roomies with Harper Finkle and in a relationship with Mason (Gregg Sulkin), her most popular boyfriend from the OG series. Alex has also lost her real-world memories, while her daughter and family are fighting to get her back in reality. 

Still of Mason from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'
Still of Mason from 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' — Image Source: Disney+

Harper (Jennifer Stone) informs Alex that she suspects her 'boyfriend' is coming to propose. Initially, the 'boyfriend' is kept under wraps, but after a series of mishaps, it is revealed to be Mason. Alex is excited about the impending proposal and demands that Mason get down on one knee. But Mason refuses and pulls her back to reality. "I can't propose to you. And you know why. Think about it. This isn't how it's supposed to be. Why can't I propose to you?" he asks Alex. "Because you're dead," Alex answers after regaining her memories. This means that Mason has died in the real world, before the events of the sequel series. 

Still of Harper from 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Still of Harper from 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' — Image Source: Disney+

Alex is shaken. Considering she is in the same dimension as Mason, she believes she is dead in the real world. Mason assures her that's not the case. "When you went through the rift, you ended up somewhere in between. And I came here to help you get back," he explains. "You have a whole other life, Alex. You got married. You have a beautiful daughter. And she needs you. That's the life that you're meant to live. You have to go back," he tells her. "I'll always love you, Alex Russo. And I'll always be watching over you," Mason confesses. Alex eventually finds her way back to the real world and her husband Damien Penwulf (Brandon Michael Hall), but Mason will surely always have a place in her heart. 

Sulkin, who plays Mason, shared that when he was informed about Mason's fate, he left it all to the creatives. "The writers are very capable, very talented. I think the Disney brand is one of the most successful in the world for a reason. And so, when they come up with story lines or when they go into specific directions with characters for many different reasons, it's one of those where I just put my hands up, respect the decision, and then do my best with that,” he shared with US Weekly.

Still of Harper and Alex from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'
Still of Mason and Alex from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' — Image Source: Disney

Sulkin also consoled all the heartbroken 'Alex and Mason' shippers in the interview. "When you say Mason and Alex didn't end up together, yes, in a way they didn't," the actor said. "But I do believe that, in Mason's heart, anyway, they did in a way. Because I think there is so much love between them." "Whether or not they ended up with different partners and went on different approaches, I think the love that they have for each other is so deep and so real," Sulkin added. "I couldn't say that they didn't end up together because I think in their heart they will always hold on to each other deep down." Sulkin further shared that he would love to return for a spin-off series based on his character. A show based on his werewolf adventures, before the sequel series, would definitely be something fans would enjoy. All episodes of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' are currently streaming on Disney+

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