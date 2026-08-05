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Where was 'My Life with the Walter Boys' filmed? Inside the Canadian locations behind Netflix's teen drama

The beautiful world of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ comes alive in surprising real locations that perfectly capture its small-town charm.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
(L) Connor Stanhope, Noah LaLonde, Corey Fogelmanis and Nikki Rodriguez (R) A still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram |Noah LaLonde (R) Netflix)
(L) Connor Stanhope, Noah LaLonde, Corey Fogelmanis and Nikki Rodriguez (R) A still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram |Noah LaLonde (R) Netflix)

Netflix's ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ may take place in the fictional Colorado town of Silver Falls, but the series actually brings its scenic backdrop to life in Canada. The coming-of-age drama, based on Ali Novak's bestselling novel, was filmed across several locations in Alberta. They are all real locations that contribute to the program's Western appeal. Jackie Howard is the lead character of the series, a girl from Manhattan who relocates to a Colorado ranch after the loss of her family in a tragic accident.

She starts her new life among the large Walter family, while navigating new relationships and friendships. Season 2 focuses on Jackie's adventure as she returns to her new life in Silver Falls after fleeing to New York in the Season 1 finale.

Nikki Rodriguez and Ashby Gentry in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys'
Nikki Rodriguez and Ashby Gentry in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' — Netflix

According to People, the series was shot in three different parts of Alberta, with Calgary as the main filming location. Several recognizable locations appear throughout the series, including Girletz Rodeo Ranch, Heritage Park Historical Village, the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Splitsville Glamorgan, and the University of Calgary.

Other scenes were filmed around Kananaskis Country's Elbow River Launch, Cochrane's Fence & Post, and the historic Cochrane RancheHouse. Although the story unfolds in Silver Falls, Colorado, the town itself does not actually exist. Ali Novak's original novel was set in Denver, but the television adaptation instead created the fictional Silver Falls.

Connor Stanhope, Ashby Gentry, Nikki Rodriguez and Isaac Arellanes pose for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | Connor Stanhope)
Connor Stanhope, Ashby Gentry, Nikki Rodriguez, and Isaac Arellanes pose for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | Connor Stanhope)

The production filmed many ranch scenes at the real CL Ranch, located west of Calgary. Cast members even learned to ride horses while filming, helping them naturally portray life on a working ranch. Nikki Rodriguez later shared that riding horses became one of her favorite experiences during production.

Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys'
Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez in a still from 'My Life with the Walter Boys' — Netflix

Several school scenes were also filmed at real educational campuses throughout Alberta. Much of Season 1 was filmed at Chestermere High School, where classrooms, sports fields, and the main entrance appeared on screen. Local students even joined production as background extras during filming. For Season 2, crews also transformed Holy Trinity Academy in Okotoks into Silver Falls High School's football field for several important scenes.

Noah LaLonde had earlier called filming in Calgary one of the best experiences of his life, appreciating the beauty of the location as well as the camaraderie developed while shooting. Viewers, on their part, keep finding those stunning locations in Canada, adding authenticity to the setting of Silver Falls despite its being fictional.

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